Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone: Best prepaid plans for OTT services

The commercial launch of Reliance Jio in 2016 has led to the rise of data consumption in the country. On an average, Indians now consume over 11GB of data every month on their mobile device. The consumption is driven by the availability of faster data speed and access to on-demand content. The access to data has led to demand for the OTT economy in the country. Hotstar is the most popular player in the OTT space with estimated 300 million users. Its competitors include Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, AltBalaji and others.

These OTT content players have massive library of content to choose from and are tailored to smartphone display. The opportunity is so huge that Netflix recently launched a new plan priced at Rs 199 per month. The new plan is a mobile-only offering that allows you to watch videos on the tablet as well. It lets you watch the entire catalog of content but does not let you stream to other devices. While the content is aplenty across these streaming services, you will need ample amount of data to watch these videos. As one would expect, our leading telecom players offer number of options for those who use a large amount of data. Here is a look at those plans:

Reliance Jio data packs aimed at heavy video consumption

Streaming video content on the go consumes a lot of data and hence we are considering only packs that offer 2GB data or more per day. With 2GB data per day, you can watch video content for between three and four hours. While most of your data will be spent watching videos, there will be enough data left for other applications. Reliance Jio is obviously the operator offering a number of plans in this category.

The Rs 198 prepaid plan is the most basic offering from Jio with 2GB data per day. It has a validity of 28 days and consumers get a total of 56GB data. The second plan is priced at Rs 398 and it has a validity of 70 days. The plan offers a total of 140GB data, which should be ample for watching video content. The Rs 448 and Rs 498 prepaid plans offer a validity of 84 days and 91 days respectively. These plans offer 168GB and 182GB data or 2GB data per day. Reliance Jio also offers unlimited data where after 2GB data per day, the speed throttles to 64kbps.

Airtel data packs aimed at heavy video consumption

Airtel‘s cheapest 2GB data per day pack is priced at Rs 249. It offers a validity of 28 days and includes additional benefits such as Shaw Academy access and Life Insurance. There is also Rs 499 prepaid plan with 2GB data per day. This plan has a validity of 82 days, which makes it competitive against Jio’s Rs 448 plan. If you are an Airtel user, you should also look at Rs 299 prepaid pack. This plan offers 2.5GB data per day and has a validity of 28 days. There is also Rs 349 prepaid plan offering 3GB data per day for 28 days.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Vodafone data packs aimed at heavy video consumption

On Vodafone, one of the cheapest plan offering 2GB data per day is priced at Rs 229. This plan offers 2GB of data or 56GB data during the entire validity period. It also offers 3GB data per day for 28 days with Rs 349 prepaid plan. With Rs 255 prepaid plan, you get 2.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days. There is also Rs 511 prepaid plan with validity of 84 days and 2GB data per day.