Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 250 prepaid plans compared

  Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone Idea Ltd: Here is a look at top prepaid plans under Rs 250
Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone Idea Ltd: Here is a look at top prepaid plans under Rs 250

A look at how prepaid plans priced under Rs 250 from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone compare against each other.

  • Published: July 24, 2019 3:07 PM IST
Reliance Jio’s debut as a commercial wireless service provider in 2016 shook up India’s telecom market in a big way. Since its debut, the incumbent players have been playing the game called tariff war among themselves. While the tariff war seems to have subsided, these players just don’t want to lose ground to anyone just yet. Jio continues to have the most competitive tariff offering of the pack while Airtel and Vodafone have updated their own plans to remain competitive.

In light of this ongoing price war, Vodafone has launched two new prepaid plans priced at Rs 205 and Rs 225. Both the plans from Vodafone offer unlimited local and STD calls along with national roaming benefit. The telecom market in India is virtually a competition between Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Limited. While Vodafone is the largest operator in terms of subscribers, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are constantly competing for the second place. The tariff plans can be seen as their way to reach the top. Here is a look at how prepaid plans under Rs 250 compare between these three operators.

Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid plan

This is the newest offering from Vodafone and it is a prepaid plan priced at Rs 225. The plan comes with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. These plans are available without any fair usage policy. The plan also offers a total of 4GB data and a total of 600 local and national SMS. The plan comes with a validity of 48 days, making it an attractive call and data option. Vodafone also offers complimentary access to the Vodafone Play app where users can stream movies, music and live TV.

Vodafone Rs 205 prepaid plan

The new Rs 205 prepaid plan from Vodafone is a plan designed similar to the Rs 225 prepaid plan. It comes with total data benefit of 2GB and has a validity of 35 days. Other benefits include unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. There is also 600 local and national SMS available with this plan. Like Rs 225 plan, subscribers get access to Vodafone Play app for streaming content.

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid plan

Vodafone also offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 199. The plan offers data benefit of 1.5GB per day in the form of 3G or 4G connection. The pack has a validity of 28 days and offers 100 local and national SMS per day. There is also unlimited local, STD and national roaming benefit and access to streaming content via Vodafone Play app.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan

Airtel‘s Rs 249 prepaid plan is one of its most competitive offerings in the market. The plan comes with data benefit of 2GB data per day and validity of 28 days. That means, Airtel users get total data benefit of 56GB during the entire validity period. There is also unlimited local, STD and national roaming benefit. Subscribers get 100 SMS per day and access to Airtel apps as part of benefits.

Other benefits available with this plan include premium content from ZEE5, HOOQ and live TV via Airtel TV app. One year free subscription to security from Norton Mobile security. There is also free four week course on Shaw Academy and Rs 4 Lakh Term Life Insurance cover from HDFC Life or Bharti AXA. Those buying a new 4G device and subscribing to this plan can avail Rs 2,000 cashback.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan

With its Rs 199 prepaid plan, Bharti Airtel offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. The plan offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Like Rs 249 prepaid plan, users also get free four week course on Shaw Academy. They also get subscription to Airtel TV Premium, Wynk Music, Norton Security and 100 percent cashback on recharges for two years.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan

With Rs 149 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days. The plan offers high speed data up to 1.5GB per day and then speed drops to 64kbps. There is unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to Jio applications as well. The plan competes with Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid plan in terms of data benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day. It has a validity of 28 days and users get a total of 56GB data benefit. The plan also offers unlimited calling benefits, 100 SMS per day and free access to Jio applications.

