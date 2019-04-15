Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 100

In an attempt to tempt more customers, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone keep on offering the best possible offer for prepaid mobile recharge subscribers in India. All three companies are the top three telecom service providers in the country. The telecom companies are offering a good package under Rs 100, which includes unlimited high-speed data, voice calls, free roaming and more. Here’s a list of the best-prepaid recharge plan from each company under Rs 100.

Rs 98 prepaid plan by Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio is offering a Rs 98 prepaid mobile recharge plan. If you are planning to purchase this prepaid plan as it fits your budget, then you will get 2GB of high-speed 4G data with a validity of 28 days. If your data gets exhausted before the deadline, then you will be able to browse the web at 64Kbps for the rest of the days. Apart from the 4G data, you also get unlimited voice call benefits and 300 SMSes. However, this plan is only valid for those who are Jio Prime member. To be a part of that you will have to pay an extra Rs 99, which is an annual fee. Additionally, you also get free access to the telecom company’s apps, including Jio TV and more.

Rs 95 prepaid plan by Vodafone

Coming to the Vodafone prepaid plan, there is a Rs 95 plan, which offers an average all-rounder package in comparison with the Reliance Jio plan. With this plan, the telecom company is offering its subscribers only 500MB of 4G/3G data. The package also includes Rs 95 worth of talk time. Furthermore, the Local/STD calls will be charged to 60 paise per minute, as per the company’s website. There is no SMS and unlimited voice call benefits offer, unlike Jio.

Rs 95 prepaid plan by Airtel

Lastly, as per Airtel official website, there is only a Rs 65 prepaid mobile recharge plan, which comes with a validity of 28 days. This plan includes Rs 55 worth of talk time, and 200MB of 4G/3G data. Additionally, similar to the Vodafone plan, this package also offers its customers a rate cutter, which is 60 paise per minute. There is also a rs 92 plan. But with this plan, you will only get 6GB of data. This plan comes with a validity period of 7 days.