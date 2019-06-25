comscore Reliance JioCall with Fixed Line Calling Debuts | BGR India
  • Reliance Jio4GVoice rebranded to JioCall, gets Fixed Line Calling support
Reliance Jio4GVoice rebranded to JioCall, gets Fixed Line Calling support

Reliance JioCall comes with support for Fixed Line Calling. The app also retains features from its predecessor like HD calling and Rich Communication Services (RCS).

  • Published: June 25, 2019 3:53 PM IST
Reliance Jio has quietly rebranded its Jio4GVoice application to JioCall. The Jio4GVoice app was offered as a utility application by the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator. The app allowed users to make calls and send SMS and worked separately from stock dialer application. Now, the disruptor in India’s telecom market has changed the name of the application to JioCall. This is not just another rebranding, but it also brings new features to the application. The new version of Jio4G Voice, now called JioCall, is now available for download via Google Play Store.

JioCall gets Fixed Line Calling Feature

The rebranded version called JioCall brings one big new feature to the calling app. Reliance Jio is now betting on its users to make video calls from their fixed line number with the rebranded application. The JioCall app will allow Jio SIM and Jio Network users to make video and audio calls from their smartphone using the fixed line number. “JioCall can make your FixedLine connection smart by using your smartphone to make video and audio calls,” the company explains in app description.

JioGigaFiber combo plan to offer internet, TV, landline services at Rs 600: Report

Also Read

JioGigaFiber combo plan to offer internet, TV, landline services at Rs 600: Report

In order to make call, Jio users will first have to configure their Fixed Line number with the JioCall application. On the JioCall app, you will have an option called Fixed Profile. This will allow users to make or receive calls from their fixed line number. Interestingly, you can do so without needing a Reliance Jio SIM card, notes Telecom Talk. The new app has version number 5.2.2 and it does not compromise on any of the older features.

It comes with features like VoLTE high-definition voice and video calls on your existing 2G, 3G or 4G smartphone. The app allows users to make HD calls even from their non-4G device. Reliance JioFi users could also make use of the app to place HD calls using the application. It allows users users to dial any landline and subscribers. The real advantage of the app is the ability to add VoLTE features on existing 2G/3G smartphones.

JioCall also brings RCS feature

Reliance JioCall application also brings support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) in India. RCS basically unifies messaging across SMS and chat services. In addition, JioCall users also get features like Rich Call, Chat, Group Chat, file sharing, location sharing, doodles, stickers and other features. The RCS features are available only if you have a Jio SIM and configured mobile profile.

  • Published Date: June 25, 2019 3:53 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Z6 स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 730 चिपसेट के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale की हुई घोषणा: 48 घंटों की सेल के दौरान मिलेंगी अट्रैक्टिव डील्स

JioGigaFiber: 600 रुपये में मिलेगी इंटरनेट, TV और लैंडलाइन सर्विस

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer भारत में 1,199 रुपये में लॉन्च, प्री-ऑर्डर शुरू

देशभर में टेलीकॉम कस्टमर्स की संख्या बढ़कर 118 करोड़ से ज्यादा हुई, जियो और बीएसएनएल के ग्राहक बढ़ें

