Reliance JioFiber 4K STB vs Airtel Xstream Box: Comparison

Reliance JioFiber 4K STB vs Airtel Xstream Box: A look at key features and differences

As Reliance JioFiber launch gets closer, here is a look at the features of 4K STB and comparison with Airtel Xstream Box.

  • Published: September 4, 2019 9:25 PM IST
Reliance Jio is all set to start the commercial operations of JioFiber starting September 5. One of the highlights of the service is that it will offer high-speed broadband, cable TV and landline in a single package. Airtel, on the other hand, launched its Xstream Box to compete with Reliance JioFiber 4K STB. From what we know so far, here is a look at key features and differences between both services.

Airtel Xstream Box 

To begin with, the Airtel Xstream Box is available to Airtel subscribers for Rs 3,999. And if you are an Airtel Digital TV user, you will be able to buy it for Rs 2,249. It is an Android TV box running on Android 9 Pie OS. You get access to over 6,000 Android apps that can be downloaded from the Play Store.

There is 2GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage. A microSD card slot is also present with support for up to 128GB. You can also connect a USB thumb drive or an external HDD. There are other connectivity features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and HDMI 2.0. Composite output, and SPDIF port are also available.

Now, the Airtel Xstream Box is a hybrid DTH box. You will need a separate DTH connection if you want to enjoy TV viewing. Also, in order to stream content, you will need an internet connection, which means paying extra. Airtel is bundling access to Airtel TV app, which is now rebranded to Airtel Xstream. The app lets you watch live TV channels, and content from HOOQ.

Reliance JioFiber 4K STB 

Reliance Jio will announce the JioFiber plans tomorrow. But based on the rumors so far, the users will have to make a deposit of about Rs 2,500, which will be refundable. Following this, users will get the JioFiber 4K STB and a landline connection. The broadband connection is also bundled as a part of the package.

Jio has already revealed that the plans will start at around Rs 700 per month and will go all the way up to Rs 10,000 a month. The Reliance JioFiber 4K STB also includes voice calling, video calling and conferencing services. You can also do home networking and connect IoT products for surveillance. The STB also includes AR / VR capabilities and gaming services where you can join the game or create a game server. Jio will also bundle subscription to leading OTT apps along with JioCinema, JioTV and JioSaavnMusic apps.

Overall, on paper, the Reliance JioFiber 4K STB seems like an attractive option. We will have to wait till the company reveals all details including pricing, tariff plans and bundled services tomorrow.

  • Published Date: September 4, 2019 9:25 PM IST

