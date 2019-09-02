comscore Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
Reliance JioFiber broadband launching on September 5: Welcome offer, price and all you need to know

The JioFiber service will be available at a starting price of Rs 700. As always, Reliance Jio has announced an offer that is a first in the industry. Called Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, the operator is offering free HD/4K television set and 4K Set Top Box at the time of launch.

  • Published: September 2, 2019 12:31 PM IST
Reliance JioFiber, the high-speed fiber broadband service, will commercially launch in next three days, on September 5. The Mukesh Ambani-led company announced plans of the launch last month during Reliance Industries 42nd AGM. The JioFiber, previous known as JioGigaFiber, is been under beta testing for about a year now. As part of the announcement at the AGM, Ambani revealed that Reliance Jio has received more than 15 million registrations from over 1,600 towns in last one year.

The JioFiber service will be available at a starting price of Rs 700. As always, Reliance Jio has announced an offer that is a first in the industry. Called Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, the operator is offering free HD/4K television set and 4K Set Top Box at the time of launch. This is bigger than the Jio free data offered at the time of its commercial launch three years back.

Reliance JioFiber Welcome offer details

As part of this surprise announcement, the company unveiled its Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer. Ambani revealed that Reliance will provide a free HD or 4K Television Set along with a 4K Set Top Box. Users need to subscribe to its Jio Forever Annual plans for the free TV and Set-Top Box. The company has not shared any details about the brand of its 4K or HD Television set. It won’t be surprising if the company launches its own TV set to go with the service as the JioPhone.

Reliance JioFiber: Here is how to check availability in your locality and enroll for the service

The telco plans to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments. He also confirmed that the company is testing the service with 5 lakh homes already. The company is taking feedback from this trial to fine-tune the service before commercial availability. With JioFiber, Reliance Jio is promising a number of industry-first broadband benefits.

How to register for Reliance JioFiber service:

1. Visit Reliance JioGigaFiber Registration website at https://gigafiber.jio.com/registration

2. Now, enter your address for the Reliance JioGigaFiber connection.

3. Enter your full name, mobile number and Email ID.

4. Once entered, click on ‘Generate OTP’ and enter the one-time password received on your registered mobile number.

5. At the end, you need to mention whether the request has been submitted on behalf of RWA or township. This step is, however, optional.

6. Reliance Jio will then send an executive to verify all the information and share other details.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2019 12:31 PM IST

