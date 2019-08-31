Reliance JioFiber customers might get two month free service

Reliance JioFiber, the fiber home broadband service, is set to become commercially available from September 5. At the AGM, Mukesh Ambani confirmed that the service will be available starting from 700 per month. It promises a minimum broadband speed of 100Mbps and scaling all the way up to 1Gbps. While we know about its availability, the offer details remain unknown. The JioGigaFiber, or JioFiber, is being tested by around 5 lakh homes in the country.

Reliance JioFiber Preview Offer: What we know so far

With JioFiber, Mukesh Ambani said that the company aims to connect 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments. The company is also planning to piggyback on local internet service providers for the last mile connectivity. It has also acquired Hathway and Den to boost its connectivity in the remotest towns. Now, it seems that the preview offer will be limited to two months of free service without any rental.

According to a Times of India report, the company is said to be planning to offer JioFiber connection for free for two months. Under the current preview offer, Jio is charging Rs 2,500 as security deposit for JioFiber connection. But it seems that the company will charge Rs 1,000 as installation fees from subscribers. The security deposit would then account for Rs 1,500 while Rs 1,000 would become non-refundable installation charge.

With Rs 2,500 security deposit, Reliance Jio has been offering a single band router and 50Mbps connection. With Rs 4,500 security deposit, the preview customers have received a double band router with speed of up to 100Mbps. There is also a JioFiber Preview Offer where the company plans to offer a 4K/HD TV and 4K Set-top box for free. We will know more details about specific plans and their pricing on the day of JioFiber commercial launch. Jio has already become the leader in India’s mobile wireless segment. It hopes to disrupt the home broadband market as well with its JioFiber service.