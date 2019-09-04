comscore Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 500 a month
Reliance JioFiber effect: Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 500 a month, cable TV and more

With Asianet Broadband plans, you get a 200Mbps connection at just Rs 500 a month. The plan also includes free modem, data and cable TV.

  • Published: September 4, 2019 12:35 PM IST
Reliance Jio is all set to go commercial with JioFiber broadband starting tomorrow (September 5). Now, ahead of the launch, competitors are coming up with interesting offers for their customers. Asianet Broadband, the leading service provider in Kerala has come up with a new 200Mbps plan starting at Rs 500 per month. Here is everything you need to know.

Asianet Broadband plans

Asianet is offering a 200Mbps plan at a starting price of Rs 500 per month with 200GB data. However, it is basically a 6 month plan available for Rs 2,999, and the effective price comes down to Rs 500. Through the 6 months period, users get a total of 1,200GB data.

The next plan is available for Rs 2,499, and it includes 300GB FUP limit on a monthly basis. This plan will remain valid for four months, totalling 1200GB limit. Then there is Rs 1,499 broadband plan, where customers will get 1,000GB data for two months (60 days). This means that users will get 500GB per month.

FUP limits and extras

Once the monthly data is exhausted, speed will be throttled to 2Mbps for the remaining month. The company is also bundling free fiber modem with the plan, and cable TV service is offered for free as well, DreamDTH reports.

Asianet is a multi-system operator (MSO) and offers its users with Asianet Digital TV (cable) connection. Subscribers will get free monthly credit of up to Rs 250 a month for one year. However, this is applicable only to Giga Fibernet coverage areas where subscribers have a plan priced at Rs 699 per month and above.

The competition

Besides, just recently it was reported that Hathway Broadband is offering a 100Mbps Broadband plan for Rs 699. The report also noted that Hathway has also tweaked its 150Mbps broadband plan to price it at Rs 1,499 per month. The move comes after Reliance Jio made its JioFiber broadband service official. With the Rs 699 plan, you get 1TB data as part of the Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

