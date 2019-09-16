Reliance JioFiber effect: BSNL brings back Rs 777 broadband plan

BSNL, the state-owned telecom operator, is bringing back its Rs 77 broadband plan to take to Reliance Jio. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited controls the largest and most extensive broadband network in the country. With the launch of JioFiber‘s commercial service, the operator has been forced to revise its plans. One of the USP of BSNL’s plan is that it offers the lowest rate per GB among all wired broadband service providers in the country.

BSNL brings back Rs 777 broadband plan: All you need to know

Since the announcement of JioFiber’s commercial availability at AGM last month, BSNL has made a lot of changes to its broadband offering. One such change is the comeback of one of its older broadband plans. According to Telecom Talk, BSNL has reintroduced its Rs 777 broadband plan in the market. The plan was previously revised to Rs 849 broadband offering and has been its cheapest plan since June.

Now, the operator has relaunched the Rs 777 plan and it co-exists with the Rs 849 broadband plan. Before BSNL revised its broadband plans, the Rs 777 plan came bundled with 500GB data and 50Mbps speed for a month. The after-FUP speed for the plan was 2Mbps. Now, that BSNL is bringing back this plan, it is available with a promotional offer. The plan is available in all circles except the Andaman and Nicobar circle.

BSNL Rs 777 Broadband Plan: Details of the Promotional Offer

The state-owned telecom operator is offering the Rs 777 broadband plan to interested subscribers in the form of a promotional offer. The offer notes that this plan, also called 500GB CUL plan, will be available for a period of six months only. In other words, if you enroll for this plan then it will be available for the next six months only. After that you will have to switch back to the Rs 849 plan. With the Rs 849 plan, customers get 600GB data at 50Mbps speed and an FUP speed of 2Mbps.