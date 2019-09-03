BSNL in talks with cable TV operators to offer triple play services

As Reliance JioFiber commercial launch draws closer, state-run telco, BSNL, is looking to give Jio a tough fight. BSNL is reportedly teaming up with local cable TV operators in Vizag to offer triple-play services to its subscribers. As a part of this partnership, local cable TV operators will offer set-top-box to its customers, whereas BSNL will offer high-speed broadband and landline services to the customers.

BSNL triple-play services detailed

According to a report on local newspaper Andhra Jyothi (via TelecomTalk), all three services will be offered using one optical fiber cable. The fiber optics cable will be laid by the cable TV provider whereas the other services will be offered by BSNL. The operator will also provide an ONT device which will act as a bridge between the three connections.

What to expect

BSNL reportedly has a total around 10 million broadband subscribers under its belt. And after the launch of JioFiber, Reliance Jio is expected to surpass BSNL. As of now, the telco is offering broadband and landline plans to the customers, and adding cable TV to the mix will make the competition even more interesting.

In Vizag, BSNL has already teamed up with Saga Siti Solutions and Sridevi Digital Private Limited. Both operators have a total of six lakh subscribers under their belt. If BSNL can aptly tap into these customers, it will have some competitive edge over the competition. Plans are likely to start at Rs 700.

Reliance JioFiber to launch soon

Reliance JioFiber is aiming to deliver triple-play services as well. It has already partnered operators like Den Networks and Hathway, and the smart set-top-boxes can receive signals from local MSOs. Alternatively, the set-top-box comes pre-installed with JioTV app where users get access to over 650 live TV channels that can be streamed over the internet. Now, the plan pricing, broadband speed and extras that operators offer will be the key factors that will drive users.