BSNL debuts Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data

Finally, the Reliance JioFiber broadband plans have been revealed and you can now go ahead and book a connection. And while the plans are very lucrative, incumbent telcos like BSNL aren’t leaving any stones unturned to give a tough fight. The BSNL broadband plan available for Rs 1,999 is offering some interesting benefits to the users. Here is all you need to know.

BSNL Rs 1,999 broadband plan detailed

The new BSNL broadband plan is a part of Bharat Fiber service from the telco. The plan will offer users with speeds up to 100Mbps. Users will get 33GB high-speed daily data, which is about 990GB for 30 days (one month). After the daily permissible limit is crossed, speed will be throttled down to 4Mbps. The company is also offering unlimited local and national calling as a part of this plan, TelecomTalk reports.

Other BSNL broadband plans

BSNL also has Rs 1,277 broadband plan which offers 750GB total data. Then there is Rs 2,499 plan that offers 40GB daily data. There are two more plans with daily data. The first one is available for Rs 4,499 and offers 55GB daily data. The other one is available for Rs 5,999 and offers 80GB daily data. The most expensive plan is available for Rs 9,999 a month and it gives daily data of 120GB. But unlike other plans where post FUP speed is cut down to 4Mbps, this plan offers 8Mbps limit.

BSNL broadband plan vs competition

The recently announced JioFiber plan gives 500GB data (and 250GB extra) for Rs 1,299. The download speed is 2.5x times at 250Mbps. The Rs 2,499 plan, on the other hand, offers 1,250GB data (250GB extra) with speeds up to 500Mbps. Jio also offers access to Jio app suite, Live TV, unlimited local and national calling and more.