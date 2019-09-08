comscore BSNL debuts Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance JioFiber effect: BSNL Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data launched
News

Reliance JioFiber effect: BSNL Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data launched

News

The Rs 1,999 BSNL broadband plan will give a tough fight to Reliance JioFiber broadband plans. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: September 8, 2019 1:46 PM IST
bsnl

Finally, the Reliance JioFiber broadband plans have been revealed and you can now go ahead and book a connection. And while the plans are very lucrative, incumbent telcos like BSNL aren’t leaving any stones unturned to give a tough fight. The BSNL broadband plan available for Rs 1,999 is offering some interesting benefits to the users. Here is all you need to know.

BSNL Rs 1,999 broadband plan detailed

The new BSNL broadband plan is a part of Bharat Fiber service from the telco. The plan will offer users with speeds up to 100Mbps. Users will get 33GB high-speed daily data, which is about 990GB for 30 days (one month). After the daily permissible limit is crossed, speed will be throttled down to 4Mbps. The company is also offering unlimited local and national calling as a part of this plan, TelecomTalk reports.

Other BSNL broadband plans

BSNL also has Rs 1,277 broadband plan which offers 750GB total data. Then there is Rs 2,499 plan that offers 40GB daily data. There are two more plans with daily data. The first one is available for Rs 4,499 and offers 55GB daily data. The other one is available for Rs 5,999 and offers 80GB daily data. The most expensive plan is available for Rs 9,999 a month and it gives daily data of 120GB. But unlike other plans where post FUP speed is cut down to 4Mbps, this plan offers 8Mbps limit.

BSNL broadband plan vs competition

The recently announced JioFiber plan gives 500GB data (and 250GB extra) for Rs 1,299. The download speed is 2.5x times at 250Mbps. The Rs 2,499 plan, on the other hand, offers 1,250GB data (250GB extra) with speeds up to 500Mbps. Jio also offers access to Jio app suite, Live TV, unlimited local and national calling and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 8, 2019 1:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme XT Pro could come with a 90Hz display
News
Realme XT Pro could come with a 90Hz display
BSNL debuts Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data

News

BSNL debuts Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data

Slowdown no worry for Samsung as sales are growing across channels

News

Slowdown no worry for Samsung as sales are growing across channels

Realme 5G smartphone coming soon

News

Realme 5G smartphone coming soon

Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Gaming

Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Most Popular

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions

Realme XT Pro could come with a 90Hz display

BSNL debuts Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data

Slowdown no worry for Samsung as sales are growing across channels

Realme 5G smartphone coming soon

Apple iPhone 11 event to be live streamed on YouTube

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL debuts Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data

News

BSNL debuts Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data
BSNL in talks with cable TV operators to offer triple play services

News

BSNL in talks with cable TV operators to offer triple play services
BSNL 4G users now getting 10GB daily data on select STV plans

News

BSNL 4G users now getting 10GB daily data on select STV plans
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details

News

22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

News

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 1,999 रुपये का Bharat Fiber 100Mbps Broadband Plan लॉन्च किया

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro रगेड टैबलेट लॉन्च, जानें Price और Features

ये हैं 25 बेस्ट Android पर उपलब्ध Mobile games

Amazon Deal of the Day: Nokia 6.1 Plus को 10 हजार से कम में खरीदें

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Guwahati की फाइनल डेट का हुआ खुलासा


News

Realme XT Pro could come with a 90Hz display
News
Realme XT Pro could come with a 90Hz display
BSNL debuts Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data

News

BSNL debuts Rs 1,999 broadband plan with 33GB daily data
Slowdown no worry for Samsung as sales are growing across channels

News

Slowdown no worry for Samsung as sales are growing across channels
Realme 5G smartphone coming soon

News

Realme 5G smartphone coming soon
Apple iPhone 11 event to be live streamed on YouTube

News

Apple iPhone 11 event to be live streamed on YouTube