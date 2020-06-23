comscore Reliance JioFiber faces network outage in parts of India | BGR India
Reliance JioFiber faces network outage in parts of India

Many people from Delhi, Ludhiana, Mumbai and Bengaluru have complained about the issue to the company.

  Published: June 23, 2020 7:08 PM IST
Reliance JioFiber users complained about network outage earlier this week. Many users shared their frustration on social, asking the company to fix the issue. Reliable website downdetector confirmed the incident which seems to have affect major parts of North India. Also Read - Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership to JioFiber users: Here's how you can get it

As you can see below, areas like Ludhiana, Chandigarh, large parts of Delhi and few places in Mumbai, Bengaluru had to face the outage. The company hasn’t shared the reason for this, but a 24-hour outage can be an issue these days. After all, most of us are working from home, which means relying on home broadband to get things done. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber new plans offer up to 15,000 GB data benefits; check details

Reliance Also Read - Reliance JioFiber prepaid annual broadband offer starts from Rs 8,388: Check plans

JioFiber is available in select parts of the country right, and they are slowly building up the network. It competes with established players like Airtel, Excitel, ACT Fibernet and more. More than anything else, people expect effective service support for the internet. And we’re hoping that JioFiber has found the root cause for the issue and fixed it for the sake of the users.

The company’s broadband service isn’t as affordable as its mobile data plans. You get basic 100GB data plan for Rs 699 per month, which is comparable to its rivals in the market. Jio has probably faced issues because of the lockdown, forcing them to work at limited strength.

Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar plan

Jio’s special partnership with Disney+ Hotstar brings one year VIP subscription to the streaming service for its prepaid users. Customers can either choose monthly, annual or data add-on vouchers to avail this offer. The 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP means you save Rs 399 straight away. The VIP subscription allows free access to Disney+ shows, movies, and Kids content that are included in this particular plan. You will also be able to enjoy exclusive Hotstar Specials and live sports including cricket and Premier League.

 

  Published Date: June 23, 2020 7:08 PM IST

