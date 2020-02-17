Reliance JioFiber wins Netflix's broadband speed race

Reliance JioFiber has been a strong contender for the fastest broadband service in the country. The service had also maintained its top speed on Netflix’s ISP speed index. This means that Jio’s broadband was the fastest broadband service in India to stream Netflix content on. However, JioFiber eventually dropped from the top spot.

For the month of January, however, JioFiber regained its position at the top of Netflix’s ISP speed index. The company surpassed rivals Airtel, Spectra and 7 Star Digital. Here are the numbers the company put out in comparison to other competitors.

In the Netflix test, JioFiber provided an average speed of 3.63Mbps while Spectra offers 3.50Mbps. Meanwhile, Airtel managed a 3.48Mbps. Jio’s closes rival is 7 Start Digital which maxed out at 3.62Mbps. 7 Star Digital had been in the top position of the race when Jio had slumped below in November and December.

How does Netflix measure this speed?

Netflix gets a hold of these numbers by looking at prime-time Netflix performance on several ISPs. This gives the company the real-world performance numbers of the ISPs in the busiest hours of the day. Some of the other ISP’s in the race with these brands are You Broadband, ATRIA Convergence Technologies, Syscon Infoway, D-VoiS, One Broadband and Hathway.

You Broadband peaked at 3.41Mbps and ACT maxed out at 3.40Mbps. Similarly, Syscon Broadband maxed out at 3.22Mbps and D-VoiS went up to 3.18Mbps. Moreover, while One Broadband maxed out this month at 3.15Mbps, Hathway did so at 3.14Mbps.

Airtel ruled the segment until Reliance JioFiber stepped in

According to TelecomTalk, Airtel broadband was the largest in the country until Reliance JioFiber entered the game. Like Jio, Airtel is also planning to bring 100Mbps base speeds. The company is also reportedly trying to expand its coverage to more cities. On the contrary BSNL Broadband has failed to enter the top-10 list even after providing a 100Mbps plan.