Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer: How to get free HD/4K TV
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer: Here is what we know about free HD/4K TV and 4K set-top box offer

Reliance JioFiber will become commercially available starting September 5, 2019. The plan will become available with Welcome Offer where customers will get a HD or 4K TV for free.

  Published: August 21, 2019 4:47 PM IST
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer details

Reliance JioFiber, the home broadband service, will become commercially available from September 5, 2019. The service is expected to disrupt the home broadband market where the penetration is relatively low. Reliance Jio is entering the segment after disrupting the mobile telephonic service three years back. Now, Jio is the largest telecom operator in the country and is likely to replicate the success with broadband service as well. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is once again expected to lead here with most competitive price and freebies at the time of booking.

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer: What do you get

At its annual general meeting, Ambani finally revealed when JioFiber will become available in the country. At the time of launch in September, JioFiber will be available at a starting price of Rs 700. The plan will offer user bandwidth of 100Mbps and customers will be able to step up to 1Gbps and will be able to subscribe to plans priced at Rs 10,000 as well. Alongside the pricing, Ambani also announced its Welcome offer and freebies it plans to offer to subscribers.

With Welcome Offer, Reliance Jio plans to offer an HD or 4K TV for free, alongside a 4K set-top box. The free LED TV will be available only to those who opt for the annual plan, called as Jio Forever plans. The company is yet to announce the individual plans and price for its JioFiber broadband service. In order to get JioFiber service at your home, you will have to register for Jio’s broadband service. In order to get free TV, JioFiber customers will have to opt for annual plans.

This means that JioFiber customers will have to pay for the entire year’s fee at once. Jio is yet to detail whether customers will have to make any security deposit for this offer. The fiber home broadband service from Reliance Jio also comes with a landline phone offering free calls on any network in the country. The company also plans to offer bundled subscription to leading premium OTT applications as part of this service.

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer: Connectivity

The Mukesh Ambani-led company first first announced its home broadband service at the AGM last year. The company claims the service is being tested by around 5 lakh homes in the country. It aims to connect 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments once it goes live on September 5. Reliance Jio reportedly ran into last mile connectivity issue, forcing it to delay the launch. The issues seem to have been resolved and it is likely to piggyback on local internet service providers. The company has also acquired the likes of Hathway and Den to bolster its connectivity.

  Published Date: August 21, 2019 4:47 PM IST

