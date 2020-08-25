Reliance JioFiber hasn’t got the same attention as its mobile network. But slowly, we’re seeing changes in the company’s stance. This is why JioFiber users can not only access OTT video streaming apps now. They also get access to their JioNews platform. The service is available for those who’ve subscribed to JioFiber via its set-top box. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber faces network outage in parts of India

JioNews is similar to Google News and Apple News platform, except that Jio users get its access for free. And now, the same goes for JioFiber users as well. The company claims JioNews caters to over 350 e-papers and more than 800 magazines. It features content based on images and even videos. More importantly, JioNews offers support for multiple languages, including the regional ones. Also Read - Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership to JioFiber users: Here's how you can get it

Watch: Rainbow Six Siege Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

This is probably the first time we’re hearing about a broadband player offering access to a digital news service. After all, most people consume news on their mobile devices, so offering it through the TV seems like an intriguing movie. Users on JioNews can customize the content they want to see on the newsfeed. They can choose the favorite paper and magazine titles as well as publishers. This way, their feed is personalized and caters to their specific choices. It’s likely that JioFiber users will have to download the JioNews app from the Jio Store to access it on their device. Also Read - Reliance Jio plans to bundle its own 5G handsets with 5G services by April next year

Reliance Jio launches prepaid pack via Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio has launched Rs 499 and Rs 777 prepaid plans for its customers. The new recharge plans have been launched for cricket enthusiasts. The latest Reliance Jio plans offer users a free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, which is worth Rs 399. The Rs 499 prepaid plan ships with 1.5GB of data per day and will be available for the entire period of the cricket season. One will find this plan in the 4G Data voucher section in the MyJio app. Needless to say, the Jio Cricket Pack even offers access to the company’s other apps.