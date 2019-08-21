Reliance JioFiber, also known as JioGigaFiber, the home broadband service from Reliance Jio, will become commercially available from September 5, 2019. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom service provider first announced the service at its AGM last year. At the AGM this year, the company has announced the official roll out. Reliance JioFiber has been in beta test for nearly a year now. Ambani said that the company generated 15 million registrations from 1,600 towns since it was announced last year.

Reliance JioFiber will be available at a starting price of Rs 700. The company has not revealed the complete tariff plan just yet. However, the tariff plan will be available in the Rs 700 and Rs 10,000 price range. Ahead of its commercial availability, Reliance Jio has also announced JioFiber Welcome Offer. With the welcome offer, the company will offer free HD/4K television set and a 4K set top box. The offer is bigger than the free data offered by the company with its mobile data service.

How to register for Reliance JioFiber service:

1. Visit Reliance JioGigaFiber Registration website at https://gigafiber.jio.com/registration

2. Now, enter your address for the Reliance JioGigaFiber connection.

3. Enter your full name, mobile number and Email ID.

4. Once entered, click on ‘Generate OTP’ and enter the one-time password received on your registered mobile number.

5. At the end, you need to mention whether the request has been submitted on behalf of RWA or township. This step is, however, optional.

6. Reliance Jio will then send an executive to verify all the information and share other details.

Reliance JioFiber Service: Availability

With Reliance JioFiber, the company aims to connect 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments. The company has been testing the service with around 5 lakh homes already. It is fine tuning the service based on their feedback ahead of commercial availability. Reliance JioFiber will offer minimum data speed of 100Mbps and will scale up to 1Gbps. The plan will also come with a landline phone offering free calls on any network in the country.

Reliance Jio is positioning the service as one stop shop for broadband as well as entertainment. It will include a set-top box for access to cable TV channels. The company plans to offer high-definition entertainment as part of this offer. There are also plans to offer bundled subscription to leading premium OTT applications. At this moment, it is not clear whether JioFiber has last mile connectivity covered but reports said it is negotiating with local internet service providers.