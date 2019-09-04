Reliance JioFiber may initially remain free for limited time to trial customers

Reliance Jio will reportedly offer free JioFiber home broadband services for a limited period of time. As reported by ET, a person aware of the matter has said that the telecom operator is looking to offer free preview of JioFiber to the 5 lakh-odd customers who’ve signed up for trials.

The reported quoted the person saying, “Jio is mulling multiple free service time-bands, ranging from a fortnight to a month for customers who’ve already opted for the trials.”

Previously, a TOI report had claimed that the company is planning to offer JioFiber connection for free for two months. The JioFiber, previous known as JioGigaFiber, is been under beta testing for about a year now. As part of the announcement at the AGM, Ambani revealed that Reliance Jio has received more than 15 million registrations from over 1,600 towns in last one year.

Jio has already stated that the JioFiber installation will be free for early adopters for the initial phase. It noted, “As part of our initial rollout, we are offering complimentary JioFiber installation and connection to all our customers. Other than the refundable security deposit, as of now there are no additional installation charges.”

Reliance JioFiber, the high-speed fiber broadband service, will commercially launch tomorrow, on September 5. The Mukesh Ambani-led company hasn’t detailed the complete plan pricing, but during the Reliance Industries 42nd AGM, it said the JioFiber service will be available at a starting price of Rs 700. The top-speed 1Gbps plans are announced to be available up to Rs 10,000.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Reliance Jio has announced an offer that is a first in the industry. Called Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, the operator is offering free HD/4K television set and 4K Set Top Box at the time of launch. This is bigger than the Jio free data offered at the time of its commercial launch three years back.