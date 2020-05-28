Reliance JioFiber new plans revealed; check details

Reliance Jio recently made a few changes to its JioFiber broadband plans. The new plans include a doubled data allowance on the annual subscription plans. The new, updated plans are now visible on the company’s website. Also Read - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launch new 50GB Work From Home 4G data vouchers for Rs 251

Reliance Jio also offers multiple JioFiber plans for its users that go from its Bronze plan to the most expensive Titanium plan. The various plans provide a certain amount of data to users on a monthly cap basis and the new plans take that limit up significantly, allowing users to use more data from home, for their work-from-home needs and entertainment needs.

Reliance JioFiber plans

The JioFiber Bronze Plan offered 250GB in the monthly plan. The new additional data will take the number up to 350GB. Similarly, the JioFiber Silver monthly plan now offers unlimited data up to 800GB.

Those who need more data can opt for higher plans. These include the Gold Plan which now offers unlimited data at 250 Mbps up to 1,750GB per month. Then there is the Diamond plan which offers unlimited data at 500 Mbps up to 4,000GB per month. Finally, there is the most expensive Platinum plan that offers 1 Gbps speed up to 7,500 GB.

In addition to the data usage, all the plans will offer JioFiber users a bunch of complimentary benefits. These include free Jio Voice access anywhere in India. The TV video calling conferencing benefits worth Rs 1,200 a year is also included in the JioFiber plans. Similarly, the plans also offer zero-latency gaming experiences, along with home-networking.

In other news Reliance Jio quietly discontinued its cheapest Rs 98 prepaid plan. The cheapest data plan by the service provider was the cheapest plan under Rs 100. Now, however, the cheapest Reliance Jio prepaid plan will set back users by Rs 129. This plan gets you 2GB data, 1000 minutes of free voice calls to non-Jio network for 28 days.