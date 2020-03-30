comscore JioFiber offers 10Mbps plan for free during Coronavirus crisis | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance JioFiber offers free 10Mbps broadband connections during Coronavirus lockdown
News

Reliance JioFiber offers free 10Mbps broadband connections during Coronavirus lockdown

News

Jio also mentioned that it was taking efforts to minimize any downtime as network connectivity is essential during a time like this when many people are working from home.

  • Updated: March 30, 2020 11:20 AM IST
reliance-jio-iot-internet-of-things

Indian telecom service Reliance JioFiber recently launched a new free 10Mbps broadband plan for new users. The free basic plan is a part of Jio’s #CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega initiative. It will ensure connectivity is maintained across many households where all members are working from home during the lockdown.

Related Stories


A new connection will be provided in geographically feasible locations. All interested users need to do is sign up on the Jio website or even the MyJio app. Meanwhile, those who are existing customers of the various JioFiber plans will be offered double data benefits based on their plan’s current FUP limit.

Watch: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The new free basic broadband plan comes with a speed of 10 Mbps and will have no FUP limit for now. However, users will still be required to purchase the Wi-Fi router and pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500. Customers opting for the basic broadband plan will be shifted to other JioFiber plans later, likely once the Coronavirus crisis is under control. Jio also mentioned that the company was taking extra efforts to minimize any downtime as network connectivity is essential during a period when most people are working from home.

In other news, Reliance Jio also recently introduced the Work from Home recharge pack of Rs 251. The new Jio recharge provides users with 102GB data benefit, at 2GB per day. It is essentially the cricket pack Jio usually had during the IPL season. The new Jio pack is sort of an add-on package that gives users additional data benefits beyond what is allocated in their daily allotment. Hence, let’s say your regular plan offers you 2GB of daily data. Then the new Work From Home pack will kick automatically in after you use up the daily 2GB.

Jio double data add-on packs

Jio also doubled the data benefits of its add-on vouchers along with added talk time for Jio to Non-Jio calls. The Reliance Jio Rs 11 data voucher previously gave users 400MB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 11 data voucher gives users 800MB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 75 extra minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls.  The Reliance Jio Rs 21 data voucher previously gave users 1GB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 21 data voucher gives users 2GB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 200 extra minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls.

Jio 'Work From Home' pack introduced with 102GB data at Rs 251: Check out other benefits

Also Read

Jio 'Work From Home' pack introduced with 102GB data at Rs 251: Check out other benefits

The Reliance Jio Rs 51 data voucher previously gave users 3GB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 51 data voucher gives users 6GB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 500 extra minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls. The Reliance Jio Rs 101 data voucher previously gave users 6GB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 101 data voucher gives users 12GB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 1,000 extra minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2020 11:17 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 30, 2020 11:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design
News
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design
Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

News

Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

News

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design

Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Related Topics

Related Stories

JioFiber offers free 10Mbps plan

News

JioFiber offers free 10Mbps plan
Coronavirus: How tech brands are helping

News

Coronavirus: How tech brands are helping
WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook experienced 40% spike in usage

News

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook experienced 40% spike in usage
Apple launches COVID-19 website, app with screening tool

News

Apple launches COVID-19 website, app with screening tool
Best Fighting Games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown

Top Products

Best Fighting Games to enjoy during Coronavirus Lockdown

हिंदी समाचार

PM-CARES Fund : कोरोनावायरस के खिलाफ जंग में करें मदद, घर बैठे ऐसे करें डोनेट

Jio ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी, अब इस तरह से भी कर सकेंगे अपना नंबर रिचार्ज

Realme X2 और Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन को मिला मेजर सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

WhatsApp ने किया बड़ा बदलाव, अब भारतीय यूजर्स नहीं कर पाएंगे ये काम

OnePlus 8 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले आईं कैमरा डिटेल्स, जानें क्या है खासियत

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design
News
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design
Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

News

Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update
Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications
Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

News

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update
Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV