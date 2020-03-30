Indian telecom service Reliance JioFiber recently launched a new free 10Mbps broadband plan for new users. The free basic plan is a part of Jio’s #CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega initiative. It will ensure connectivity is maintained across many households where all members are working from home during the lockdown.

A new connection will be provided in geographically feasible locations. All interested users need to do is sign up on the Jio website or even the MyJio app. Meanwhile, those who are existing customers of the various JioFiber plans will be offered double data benefits based on their plan’s current FUP limit.

Watch: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The new free basic broadband plan comes with a speed of 10 Mbps and will have no FUP limit for now. However, users will still be required to purchase the Wi-Fi router and pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500. Customers opting for the basic broadband plan will be shifted to other JioFiber plans later, likely once the Coronavirus crisis is under control. Jio also mentioned that the company was taking extra efforts to minimize any downtime as network connectivity is essential during a period when most people are working from home.

In other news, Reliance Jio also recently introduced the Work from Home recharge pack of Rs 251. The new Jio recharge provides users with 102GB data benefit, at 2GB per day. It is essentially the cricket pack Jio usually had during the IPL season. The new Jio pack is sort of an add-on package that gives users additional data benefits beyond what is allocated in their daily allotment. Hence, let’s say your regular plan offers you 2GB of daily data. Then the new Work From Home pack will kick automatically in after you use up the daily 2GB.

Jio double data add-on packs

Jio also doubled the data benefits of its add-on vouchers along with added talk time for Jio to Non-Jio calls. The Reliance Jio Rs 11 data voucher previously gave users 400MB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 11 data voucher gives users 800MB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 75 extra minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls. The Reliance Jio Rs 21 data voucher previously gave users 1GB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 21 data voucher gives users 2GB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 200 extra minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls.

The Reliance Jio Rs 51 data voucher previously gave users 3GB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 51 data voucher gives users 6GB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 500 extra minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls. The Reliance Jio Rs 101 data voucher previously gave users 6GB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 101 data voucher gives users 12GB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 1,000 extra minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls.