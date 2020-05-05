comscore Reliance JioFiber prepaid annual broadband offer starts from Rs 8,388
Reliance JioFiber prepaid annual broadband offer starts from Rs 8,388: Check plans

Reliance JioFiber's current cheapest annual offering is priced at Rs 8,388, without GST. The validity of the plan is almost one year (360 days).

  • Published: May 5, 2020 1:47 PM IST
Reliance Jio AGM 2019 main

Reliance Jio’s high-speed internet service, JioFiber, offers some great annual plans for the customers looking at high data consumption. Currently, JioFiber users get six different annual plans, and these start from Rs 8,388 (without GST) and goes up to almost Rs 1.2 lakh. Also Read - JioFiber set-top-box finally gets Amazon Prime Video app

JioFiber’s current cheapest annual offering is priced at Rs 8,388, without GST. The validity of the plan is almost one year (360 days). This plan offers 100 Mbps download speed with 200GB+ 50GB per month. Additionally, the telco is bundling free OTT subscription of JioSaavan and JioCinema. Users also get free voice calls and home networking benefits, reports TelecomTalk. Also Read - JioFiber Annual Plans : फास्ट इंटरनेट स्पीड के साथ मिलते हैं कई सारे बेनिफिट्स

Then there are more plans from the company. The second Reliance JioFiber annual plan is Silver Prepaid Plan. It offers 100 Mbps and 400GB + 200GB per month. Free voice calling and home networking benefits etc are included at a price of Rs 10,188, excluding GST for 360 days. You can check the full list on the Jio’s website. Also Read - Reliance Jio COVID-19 self checker tool could have compromised private data of millions of users

The top most plan is Titanium Prepaid Plan. It offers the highest annual benefits. Users get whopping 10,000GB of data per month along with free TV video Calling, Gaming services worth Rs 1,200 per year. The Titanium Prepaid Plan is priced at Rs 1,01,988, excluding GST for 360 days.

Recently, the telco launched a free 10Mbps broadband plan for new users. The free basic plan is a part of Jio’s #CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega initiative. It will ensure connectivity is maintained across many households where all members are working from home during the lockdown.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

A new connection will be provided in geographically feasible locations. All interested users need to do is sign up on the Jio website or even the MyJio app. Meanwhile, those who are existing customers of the various JioFiber plans will be offered double data benefits based on their plan’s current FUP limit.

