comscore Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more
Reliance JioFiber to commercially launch today; Here is everything we know

Today, Jio is likely to open service booking for the Reliance JioFiber service along with details about all the plans. These details are likely to include pricing, data benefits and allowance, and more.

  Published: September 5, 2019 9:12 AM IST
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer details

Reliance JioFiber, the fiber broadband internet service from Jio is set to start its commercial operations today, on September 5. The company made the announcement of the commercial launch at 42nd Reliance Industries AGM last month. Today, Jio is likely to open service booking for the Reliance JioFiber service along with details about all the plans. These details are likely to include pricing, data benefits and allowance, and more. As previously noted the company rebranded the service from JioGigaFiber to JioFiber at the announcement. The company has already tested the service in select localities across the country to test the infrastructure before the launch.

Jio has received “more than 15 million registrations” regarding Reliance JioFiber launch from more than 1,600 towns in last one year. As per past reports, Jio revealed that the JioFiber plans will start from Rs 700 for the starting plan. The offered plans can go all the way up to Rs 10,000 per month. In addition, the company also shared details about its Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer. As previously noted, the JioFiber Welcome offer is considerably more comprehensive than the Jio Welcome offer three years back.

Reliance JioFiber launch welcome offer details

As part of the announcement, Reliance Jio shared some details about its upcoming Reliance JioFiber welcome offer. The company will offer a free HD/4K smart TV along with 4K Set Top Box. Type of smart TV will likely depend on the plan that the user will opt as part of the welcome offer. Jio stated that users will need to subscribe to its “Jio Forever” annual plans to be eligible for the Jio Fiber welcome offer. The company will also likely share more details about the Jio Forever plans at the launch today.

Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here

The company also revealed that it plans to reach about 20 million residences and 15 million businesses with JioFiber service. Reliance Jio also confirmed that it has already tested the service in about 5 lakh homes across the country. It is likely that the company has done the fine-tuning depending on the feedback in the testing period. If you are interested in the service and have not yet registered, follow the steps mentioned below to get started.

Register for JioFiber service

1. Open Reliance JioFiber registration website at https://gigafiber.jio.com/registration
2. Enter your home or office address for the Reliance JioFiber connection.
3. Enter your full name, mobile number, and Email ID.
4. Click on ‘Generate OTP’ button and enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.
5. Mention whether the request has been submitted on behalf of RWA or township. It is worth noting that this step is optional
6. Jio will also send an executive to verify all the information.

  Published Date: September 5, 2019 9:12 AM IST

