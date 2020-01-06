comscore Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free
Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free

ZEE5 service usually costs Rs 99 per month and Rs 999 a year to the independent users, but with JioFiber, it'll be free in the eligible plan.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 4:46 PM IST
Reliance Jio’s high-speed internet service, JioFiber, will also offer ZEE5 subscription in bundle to its customers. The company had already partnered with OTT apps such as VOOT, Hotstar and others for bundled subscription, but now the ZEE5 has been added to the list.

It is worth noting that the ZEE5, which comes from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, is one of the largest Indian OTT player at present. The service usually costs Rs 99 per month and Rs 999 a year to the independent users, but with JioFiber, it’ll be free in the eligible plan.

As reported by TelecomTalk, the JioFiber Rs 699 plan subscribers will not get the ZEE5 in the bundled OTT apps. This plan will only have the access to Jio Cinema and JioSaavn for free. That said, the JioFiber customers with Rs 849 plan and above would get access to these premium services. It is being reported that these Rs 849 plan users will have this offer limited to three times only.

Coming to the Rs 1,249 plan from JioFiber, the subscribers would get to see all the benefits of the plan. Unlike, Rs 849 FTTH plan, these Rs 1,249 plan customers will enjoy full benefits and OTT subscriptions in comparison. Also, the same offer will be applicable for those above Rs 1,249 plans.

JioFiber plans

The Rs 699 plan is the cheapest plan. The plan offers 100GB data per month at 100mbps speed. Similarly, the Rs 849 plan offers 200GB at 100mbps for a month. Up next, the Rs 1,299 JioFiber Plan offers 250mbps and 750GB data per month. A 2,499 plan will get you 500mbps and 1250GB data per month. There are also two high-speed plans. The Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 plan will get you 1Gbps speed for 2500GB and 5000GB data respectively.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 4:46 PM IST

