Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio is celebrating three-year anniversary today. On the occasion, the company has rolled out its much-awaited broadband service, Reliance JioFiber. With JioFiber, the company wants to take the broadband market by storm. It will offer users with a range of services, including high-speed internet, landline and cable TV. Here is a look at Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer plans and features.

Reliance JioFiber tariff plans

With Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer, the base plan starts at Rs 699 per month. You get up to 100Mbps speed, and 100GB data. Jio will also be offering 50GB extra data, meaning you get a total of 150GB data. The next plan will cost you Rs 849 per month. You get up to 100Mbps speed, 200GB fixed data, and 200GB bonus data.

Moving a little higher, you have Rs 1,299 plan (GST extra), which gives up to 250GB Mbps speed and 500GB data. Extra 250GB data is also applicable, meaning you get a total of 750GB data.

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer also has three higher side plans. The Rs 2,499 plan offers up to 500Mbps speed, and 1,250GB data. An extra 250GB data is also offered, meaning you get a total of 1,500GB. The next two plans are available at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 and they offer speeds up to 1Gbps. The Rs 3,999 plan offers 2,500GB data whereas the Rs 8,499 plan offers 5,000GB data.

All plan pricing is per month, and GST will be added extra to the billing. Another thing to note is that these are unlimited plans. After the monthly FUP limit is reached, speed will be throttled down to 1Mbps. The extra data will be offered every month for the first six months.

Reliance JioFiber installation pricing

To begin with, users will have to pay Rs 2,500. Out of this, Rs 1,500 is the refundable security deposit, and Rs 1,000 is non-refundable installation charge. Users will get a set-top-box with every new connection.

Reliance JioFiber features

The Reliance JioFiber 4K STB includes voice calling, video calling and conferencing services. You can also do home networking and connect IoT products for surveillance. The STB also includes AR / VR capabilities and gaming services where you can join the game or create a game server. Jio will also bundle up to one-year subscription of OTT such as JioCinema and JioSaavnMusic apps.