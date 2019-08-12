Reliance JioFiber Welcome offer: details, price in India

One of the largest Indian private companies, Reliance Industries Limited has made a number of announcements at its 42nd AGM. As part of the announcements, Reliance revealed details about the number of subscribers on its Reliance Jio telecom service. The company announced the commercial launch of its Reliance JioGigaFiber service in India. Along with the launch, the company also referred to the JioGiaGiber service as Reliance Jio Fiber. JioFiber will be available commercially starting from September 5, 2019.

Reliance also gave a glimpse of the pricing for JioGigaFiber or JioFiber which will start from Rs 700/month. The monthly plans go all the way up to Rs 10,000 per month depending on the speed and the data limits. In addition, the company also revealed that all voice calls from home will be free. Reliance also revealed that users will have to only pay for one service. The company introduced “lowest fixed-line rates for international calling” along with “Jio Fiber bundled” subscription.

Jio will team-up with “most leading premium OTT applications” to offer this service. The company will also offer “first-day-first-show movies”. Reliance also revealed a new “JioPostPaid Plus” service. You can check the details about the service in our previous report. During the AGM, Mukesh Ambani, the Chariman of the company also announced the famous “One more thing”.

Reliance JioFiber Welcome offer details

As part of this surprise announcement, the company unveiled its Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer. Ambani revealed that Reliance will provide a free HD or 4K Television Set along with a 4K Set Top Box. Users need to subscribe to its Jio Forever Annual plans for the free TV and Set-Top Box. The company has not shared any details about the brand of its 4K or HD Television set. It won’t be surprising if the company launches its own TV set to go with the service as the JioPhone.