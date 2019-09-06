Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced

Reliance Jio has finally unveiled the tariff plans for its JioFiber broadband service. The telecom operator is promising up to 1Gbps speed with unlimited data download among a host of other services. But undoubtedly, one of the highlights of Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer is that the company is bundling an HD or 4K TV with select plans. Tariffs start at Rs 699 per month and go all the way up to Rs 8,499 a month. If the new offering from Reliance Jio sounds interesting to you, here is a look at pricing and other details.

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer benefits

All are unlimited plans. After the monthly FUP limit is reached, speed will be throttled down to 1Mbps. Users will get a set-top-box with every new connection. Of course, users will have to pay Rs 2,500. Out of this, Rs 1,500 is the refundable security deposit, and Rs 1,000 is non-refundable installation charge.

Users will get the Jio Home Gateway device (priced at Rs 5,000) and Jio 4K set-top-box worth Rs 6,400 for free. Jio is also bundling up to one-year subscription of OTT apps such as JioCinema and JioSaavnMusic.

Free HD / 4K TV plans detailed

As mentioned above, Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer plans start at Rs 699. However, if you want the free HD TV, you’ll have to opt for JioForever Annual Plan. Below are the details.

Gold plan

This plan is available at a monthly subscription of Rs 1,299. But to get free HD TV, you will have to pay an upfront amount of Rs 31,176 for two years. You will get a 24-inch HD TV worth Rs 12,990 free with this. Other benefits include 250Mbps speed, and 12,000GB total data.

Diamond plan

Available for Rs 2,499 a month, users will have to pay upfront Rs 29,998, which is for a year. ThisReliance JioFiber Welcome Offer plan will also include a 24-inch HD TV worth Rs 12,990. Benefits include 500Mbps connection and 15,000GB total data.

Platinum plan

Under this Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer plan, users will have to pay Rs 47,988 upfront, which corresponds to Rs 3,999 per month. Benefits include 1Gbps connection and 30,000GB data. With this plan, users will get a 32-inch HD TV priced Rs 22,990 free.

Titanium plan

Lastly, the Titanium Plan gives you free 43-inch 4K TV priced at Rs 44,990. To avail this, you have to pay Rs 101,988 upfront, which corresponds to Rs 8,499 a month. This plan also offers 1Gbps speed and 60,000GB data.