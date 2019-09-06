comscore Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced: Plan price, free data, speed and more
News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced: Plan price, free data, speed and more

News

The Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer has gone live and on select plans, you can avail free HD or 4K TV. Here is all you need to know.

  • Updated: September 6, 2019 6:01 AM IST
reliance jio welcome offer 4k tv

Reliance Jio has finally unveiled the tariff plans for its JioFiber broadband service. The telecom operator is promising up to 1Gbps speed with unlimited data download among a host of other services. But undoubtedly, one of the highlights of Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer is that the company is bundling an HD or 4K TV with select plans. Tariffs start at Rs 699 per month and go all the way up to Rs 8,499 a month. If the new offering from Reliance Jio sounds interesting to you, here is a look at pricing and other details.

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer benefits

All are unlimited plans. After the monthly FUP limit is reached, speed will be throttled down to 1Mbps. Users will get a set-top-box with every new connection. Of course, users will have to pay Rs 2,500. Out of this, Rs 1,500 is the refundable security deposit, and Rs 1,000 is non-refundable installation charge.

Users will get the Jio Home Gateway device (priced at Rs 5,000) and Jio 4K set-top-box worth Rs 6,400 for free. Jio is also bundling up to one-year subscription of OTT apps such as JioCinema and JioSaavnMusic.

Free HD / 4K TV plans detailed

As mentioned above, Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer plans start at Rs 699. However, if you want the free HD TV, you’ll have to opt for JioForever Annual Plan. Below are the details.

Gold plan

This plan is available at a monthly subscription of Rs 1,299. But to get free HD TV, you will have to pay an upfront amount of Rs 31,176 for two years. You will get a 24-inch HD TV worth Rs 12,990 free with this. Other benefits include 250Mbps speed, and 12,000GB total data.

Diamond plan

Available for Rs 2,499 a month, users will have to pay upfront Rs 29,998, which is for a year. ThisReliance JioFiber Welcome Offer plan will also include a 24-inch HD TV worth Rs 12,990. Benefits include 500Mbps connection and 15,000GB total data.

Platinum plan

Under this Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer plan, users will have to pay Rs 47,988 upfront, which corresponds to Rs 3,999 per month. Benefits include 1Gbps connection and 30,000GB data. With this plan, users will get a 32-inch HD TV priced Rs 22,990 free.

Titanium plan

Lastly, the Titanium Plan gives you free 43-inch 4K TV priced at Rs 44,990. To avail this, you have to pay Rs 101,988 upfront, which corresponds to Rs 8,499 a month. This plan also offers 1Gbps speed and 60,000GB data.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 6, 2019 6:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 6, 2019 6:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced
News
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced
AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released

News

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

New Apple TV with A12 chip to reportedly launch on September 10

News

New Apple TV with A12 chip to reportedly launch on September 10

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions

Realme Buds 2 Review

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

New Apple TV with A12 chip to reportedly launch on September 10

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced
Sanyo launches 43-inch and 32-inch Kaizen TVs in India

News

Sanyo launches 43-inch and 32-inch Kaizen TVs in India
Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more

News

Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more
Realme 5 Pro second sale date announced

News

Realme 5 Pro second sale date announced

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fiber Welcome Offer Free TV : जियो फाइबर के इन प्लान पर मिल रहा है फ्री HD/4K टीवी

Reliance Jio Fiber plans : रिलायंस ने पेश किए जियो फाइबर के प्लान्स

Samsung Note 10 Series खरीदने पर मिल रहा है 6,000 रुपये का बोनस कैशबैक, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल शुरू, Realme 3 Pro और Motorola One Vision समेत कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Amazon Vivo Carnival का आज आखिरी दिन, इन वीवो स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स


News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced
News
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced
AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released

News

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced
New Apple TV with A12 chip to reportedly launch on September 10

News

New Apple TV with A12 chip to reportedly launch on September 10