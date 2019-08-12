comscore Reliance JioGigaFiber commercial launch on September 5
Reliance JioGigaFiber commercial launch on September 5, plans will start from Rs 700 per month

Reliance JioGigaFiber or Reliance Jio Fiber is now official. The commercial availability starts on September 5 and the starting price will be Rs 700. The real deal is the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer.

  Published: August 12, 2019 12:28 PM IST
Reliance JioGigaFiber, the fiber home broadband service, will commercially launch on September 5, 2019. Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company, will turn three next month and is rolling out its fiber service to mark the occasion. It will be available at a starting price of Rs 700. As always, Reliance Jio has announced an offer that is a first in the industry. Called Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, the operator is offering free HD/4K television set and 4K Set Top Box at the time of launch. This is bigger than the Jio free data offered at the time of its commercial launch three years back.

Ambani announced that JioGigaFiber generated 15 million registrations from 1,600 towns when it was first announced by the company. Now, the company plans to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments. He also confirmed that the company is testing the service with 5 lakh homes already. The company is taking feedback from this trial to fine-tune the service before commercial availability. With JioGigaFiber, Reliance Jio is promising a number of industry-first broadband benefits.

It starts with minimum data speed of 100Mbps that goes up to 1Gbps. The plan will come with a landline phone that Ambani said will offer free calls on any network in the country. It will also include a set-top box for access to cable TV channels and high-definition entertainment. There will also be virtual reality content, multi-party video conferencing and voice-enabled virtual assistants. Other benefits include interactive gaming, home security and smart home solutions.

Mukesh Ambani also announced that its fiber service will be available at 1/10th of the global price. It will start at Rs 700, according to Ambani, and will scale up to Rs 10,000 per month. He also confirmed that Jio Fiber will come bundled with subscriptions to most leading premium OTT applications. The company is also planning to allow users to experience first-day-first-show movies on their television. It is not immediately clear how individual pricing will vary for these services.

Jio plans to make its fiber service available for users starting September 5, 2019. On that day, the company is expected to share more details about the plans that will be available for its customers. The company is also not sharing any further detail on the last mile connectivity. However, it is likely to have expanded its footprint with the acquisition of Hathway, Den and other companies.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 12:28 PM IST

