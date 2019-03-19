Reliance JioGigaFiber Effect: BSNL revises Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 FTTH plans; removes daily data limit

Ahead of Reliance JioGigaFiber official rollout, incumbent broadband service providers have been revising their plans to offer more data at faster speeds. State-run telco, BSNL, has recently revised broadband plans by adding daily data limit. At the same time, the telco removed daily data limitations from its FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) service. Users of the Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 FTTH plans will appreciate the move as they can now surf and download at high speeds without having to worry about daily limits.

Starting with Rs 777 plan, it used to offer a daily limit of 18GB, at peak speeds up to 50Mbps. Which means, it would offer 540GB overall. However, after the revision, you now get 500GB data with peak speeds up to 50Mbps. Once the FUP limit is hit, the speed is cut down to 2Mbps, and you can still download unlimited data. The revision of FTTH plans was first reported by TelecomTalk.

Next is the Rs 1,277 plan which used to offer 25GB daily data, which means a total of up to 750GB. However, post revision, you now get a total of 750GB data with peak speeds of up to 100Mbps. Once the FUP limit is hit, users can continue browsing and download at reduced speeds of 2Mbps. Both the FTTH plans are available to users across all BSNL telecom circles, except Andaman and Nicobar.

BSNL is also offering one email ID with 1GB data space, and 24 hours unlimited calling to any network in India. Users can also make yearly, two-yearly and three-yearly advance payments and get up to three months free usage.