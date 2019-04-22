Reliance JioGigaFiber effect: MTNL revises FUP limit on broadband plans, now offers up to 5.4TB data

After disrupting the mobile data space, Reliance Jio now has its eyes set on the broadband space. The company has been testing JioGigaFiber for the past few months, and is reportedly ready for the mass rollout. State-run telco, BSNL has already revised a few of its broadband plans to compete with Jio, and while MTNL was silent for all this while, it has now made some significant changes to its broadband plans.

As noted by Telecom Talk, the revision is only valid in Mumbai circle, and the benefits have not been extended to Delhi circle. The plans range from Rs 600 and go all the way up to Rs 7,999, where users get up to 5.4TB of data. The telco also offers FTTH (fiber to the home) service with speeds up to 100Mbps.

The basic plan is priced at Rs 600 per month, the slightly higher plan is priced at Rs 800, followed by Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 7,999. Now, take Rs 600 plan for instance, it has 6 different FUP and speed options. The most basic plan used to offer 80GB data at 6Mbps speed, but after the revision, you now get 160GB.

There are other speed options – 8Mbps, 10Mbps, 12Mbps, 14Mbps, 16Mbps, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps. Similarly, the Rs 600 FTTH plan offers 70GB data at 100Mbps, up from 35GB that it used to offer before.

Similarly, the Rs 1,000 plan offers 460GB data at 6Mbps speed, 380GB data at 8Mbps speed, 310GB data at 10Mbps speed, and so on. It is important to note that these revised benefits are applicable till the end of May, that is till May 31, 2019, and there is no word on whether or not it will be extended any further.