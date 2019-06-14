It looks like Reliance is working on commercially launching its broadband internet service, JioGigaFiber. The company initially revealed the service to the country last year in August during the annual Reliance AGM. According to a recent report, Reliance seems to have introduced a more affordable plan to users who are interested in JioGigaFiber. It is worth noting that unlike Reliance Jio telecom service, the JioGigaFiber service is not completely free. Users still have to pay a security deposit worth Rs 4,500 for the necessary equipment required.

Reliance has now launched a new plan where users can get started after just paying Rs 2,500. With this move, it appears that Reliance Jio is gearing for a wider launch. Reliance JioGigaFiber is already available in the metropolitan cities of India in select areas on a trial basis. Reliance is testing the performance of the JioGigaFiber infrastructure and the connectivity quality with the trials. As part of this limited testing, it looks like the company is also tweaking other parts of JioGigaFiber. This includes pricing of the plans and entry-level option to ensure that a maximum number of users can sign up for the service.

Reliance JioGigaFiber Rs 2,500 Security deposit details

Rs 2,500 deposit is likely part of tinkering and experimentation so that it is easier for a maximum number of users to sign up. This is Rs 2,000 less than the initial entry-level plan attracting more potential subscribers. However, this lower cost comes at a compromise as Reliance Jio is offering a watered down ONT or Optical Network Terminal. This entry-level plan will offer an internet router that will feature a single band. This is different from most regular routers that will have dual band frequency (2.4GHz and 5 GHz) to operate. The entry-level plan will also cut the speed of the router to 50Mbps instead of the regular 100Mbps. This plan also provides 1,100GB data per month along with voice services with free local and STD calls.

Users can also access all TV channels with the help of JioTV app. An early subscriber revealed that the quality of HD channels on JioTV app is as good as on Tata Sky HD. However, the quality of SD channels was “poor with reduced display size”. He revealed that the viewing experience on apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime was good and comparable to what he experienced on his Hathway connection. Another report mentioned that Reliance Jio was planning on launching the service across the country in the coming weeks.