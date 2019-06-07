Jio GigaFiber: New lower entry-cost offer under testing

Reliance Jio seems to be gearing up to launch its broadband service, JioGigaFiber on a wider scale. It is worth noting that the service is already available to select customers on a trial basis. With the trials, Reliance Jio is ensuring the performance of its infrastructure and the connectivity is to a certain standard. As part of this limited testing, it looks like the company is also tweaking other parts of Jio GigaFiber including pricing of the plans and entry-level option to ensure that a maximum number of users can sign up for the service once the company starts rolling out JioGigaFiber on a wider scale.

Reliance JioGigaFiber Rs 2,500 offer details

As part of its tinkering, the company has just introduced an entry-cost plan with Rs 2,500 as the security deposit. This is Rs 2,000 less than the initial low-cost plan which required users to pay Rs 4,500 as the security deposit for their Reliance JioGigaFiber plan. This lower cost comes at a compromise as Reliance Jio is offering a watered down ONT or Optical Network Terminal. This entry-level plan will offer an internet router that will feature a single band. This is different from most regular routers that will have dual band frequency (2.4GHz and 5 GHz) to operate.

The entry-level plan will also cut the speed of the router to 50Mbps instead of the regular 100Mbps. This entry-level plan also provides 1,100GB data per month along with voice services with free local and STD calls, and access to all TV channels with the help of JioTV. One of the early subscribers on the DreamDTH forums shared his experience of the new entry-level account. He revealed that the quality of HD channels on JioTV app is as good as on Tata Sky HD in terms of clarity and sound quality. However, the quality of SD channels was “poor with reduced display size”.

PSA: In order to reduce the entry barrier of ₹4500 for Jio GigaFiber connections, the company is now offering a smaller, more limited version of their router for ₹2500 instead. Jio has also been bundling Voice services with it & a wider rollout will happen in the coming weeks. — Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) June 6, 2019

The forum post by a user with username “Saravana184” also revealed that the viewing experience on apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime was good and comparable to what he experienced on his Hathway connection. Twitter user Preshit Deorukhkar revealed that this new plan is likely to be rolled out widely “in the coming weeks”.