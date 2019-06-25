Reliance Jio introduced its JioGigaFiber internet service back in July 2018. And the registrations started in August. The company however is yet to commercially launch JioGigaFiber. The service is already available in certain cities of India on a trial basis. Now, a fresh report suggests that Jio will soon introduce a JioGigaFiber combo plan. This will give users fiber internet, landline and TV services.

The package will reportedly come with a price tag of Rs 600 per month. The report also claims that users might be able to connect 40 devices with JioGigaFiber’s smart home network. But, for this customers will have to pay up to Rs 1,000. “While the triple combo-which will offer 600 channels with seven-day catch-up option, landline and 100Mbps broadband-will be priced Rs 600 a month. The tariff for adding other smart home services may cost extra and depending on the plan. The tariff could go up to Rs 1,000 a month,” LiveMint quoted a person familiar to the development.

Besides this, the areas where JioGigaFiber connection is available, users are enjoying lightning fast internet speed. But, users are required to pay a security deposit worth Rs 4,500 for the equipment. One can even check the videos on YouTube, showing Jio’s smart home network. In some areas, Jio is offering 100GB data at 100Mbps for free. This is excluding the Rs 4,500 one-time deposit for a router.

“To this, telephone and television services will be added in the next three months,” the report stated. Moreover, the three services will reportedly remain free for a year, after the commercial rollout of the service. The cited source also claimed that the landline services will offer unlimited calling benefit. The television channels might stream over the internet via IPTV.

Reliance Jio is yet to comment on this. Besides, the company has already announced that JioGigaFiber will be made available in 1,600 cities across India. The company has also reportedly partnered with Hathway for the last mile connectivity. At the moment, it is unknown as to when Jio is planning to launch JioGigaFiber in India commercially.