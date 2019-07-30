comscore Reliance JioGigaFiber to launch early next month: What we know so far
Reliance JioGigaFiber to launch early next month: Here is what to expect

After disrupting the telecom space, Reliance is now looking to disrupt the broadband space with JioGigaFiber launch. Here is everything you need to know.

  Published: July 30, 2019 6:16 PM IST
Reliance Jio 5G ultra broadband

At the Reliance AGM 2018, Jio announced JioGigaFiber service. It will bring FTTH (fiber to the home) where users will get high-speed broadband, live TV channels and a telephone connection. Now, the company is all set to host it’s AGM on August 12 where it will reportedly make the JioGigaFiber service commercial. After disrupting the telecom space, Reliance Jio is now looking to disrupt the broadband space with JioGigaFiber launch. Here is everything you need to know.

Reliance JioGigaFiber: Affordable pricing

Reliance JioGigaFiber service will reportedly be affordable for everyone. As per reports, the tariff could start at Rs 600 per month, which will offer high-speed data along with TV and landline. What’s more, the plan is also expected to offer complimentary access to Jio suite of apps.

Reliance JioGigaFiber: Faster internet speeds

Thanks to FTTH, Reliance JioGigaFiber customers will be able to get data speeds of up to 1Gbps. While this will be the peak speed, and will involve premium cost, lower speeds with affordable pricing is also likely to be in tow.

Jio GigaTV

As mentioned above, it will also bring a TV service where you will be able to stream live TV channels. Reportedly called GigaTV, Jio will likely offer a set-top-box with voice control and 4K resolution support. You will get to access over 600 TV channels and over 1,000 movies and songs.

IoT

Reliance Jio just doesn’t want to stop at offering high-speed internet. The company has been showcasing smart home IoT solutions. These include smart plugs to convert your existing home appliances smart, audio and video dongles, Wi-Fi extenders and mesh networks among others. The IoT products also include home surveillance camera and more.

Pricing and availability details aren’t available at the moment. However, the AGM is less than a couple of weeks away and things will get even clearer after the event.

Story Timeline

