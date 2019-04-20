Reliance JioGigaFiber to launch in 1,600 cities, Reliance Jio concludes testing

Reliance Jio has been rumored to launch its JioGigaFiber for commercial users for sometime now. While the launch has been delayed multiple times in the past year, a new report claims that the company has concluded the testing phase. The company is said to be optimizing its go-to-market strategy for the fibre-to-the-home broadband service and establish last mile connectivity. The Mukesh Ambani led telecom player has acquired DEN Networks and Hathway Cable, which are expected to play key role in Reliance Jio achieving last mile connectivity for JioGigaFiber service.

In a report by ET Telecom, the company has confirmed that the service will be rolled out across 1,600 cities based of series of successful beta tests. The service is aimed to bring home broadband, entertainment and smart home solutions in a unified package. “After successful execution of mobility business, Jio is now focused on catapulting India’s under served Home & Enterprise connectivity market to global standards with its next-generation FTTX services,” Ambani said.

“Jio mobility services along with GigaFiber fixed-broadband services and associated technology platforms have been designed to transform India with the power of Digital Revolution and reinvent Reliance as a Technology Platform Company,” he further added.

Reliance Jio first announced JioGigaFiber service in August last year and has been testing the FTTH broadband service with select users in major cities for sometime now. The company is reportedly testing a “Triple Play” plan with its employees where consumers get unlimited voice calling, 100GB of high-speed data and free subscription to Jio Home TV. The subscription also comes bundled with access to other suite of Jio applications.

Reliance Jio, which started commercial service as a wireless operator, in September 2016 announced that it has surpassed 300 million subscribers in the country. During the fourth earnings announcement, Reliance Jio announced that it is the first telecom operator to surpass 300 million users in such a short time. It also reported that Jio’s operating revenue in FY19 was Rs 38,838 crore while EBITDA margin was 38.9 percent.