comscore Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet: Price and broadband plans compared
News

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet: Price and broadband plans compared

News

The new JioGigaFiber or Jio Fiber broadband service from Reliance will give a tough competition to Airtel V-Fiber, BSNL and ACT Fibernet. Here's a quick comparison of broadband plans from Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and ACT Fibernet.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 1:00 PM IST
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer details

Reliance’s JioGigaFiber is already official and it will go live commercially from September 5. Last year, the company officially announced its JioGigaFiber service at 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM). Since then, Reliance Jio has been testing its FTTH services with JioGigaFiber preview offers. The new broadband service from the company will give a tough competition to Airtel V-Fiber, BSNL and others. Here’s a quick comparison of broadband plans from Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and ACT Fibernet.

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber broadband plans

Bharti Airtel is currently offering its subscribers four options, including Rs 799, Rs 1,099, Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,999. The Rs 799 is the cheapest Airtel V-Fiber plan, which offers you unlimited local and STD call benefits, 100GB broadband data, and up to 200GB bonus data for six months. With this broadband plan, you will get up to 40Mbps speed.

Talking about the Rs 1,099 data plan, customers will get unlimited local and STD call benefits with this plan too. It also includes 300GB broadband data and up to 500GB bonus data for six months. On the purchase of this Airtel broad plan, one will get up to 100Mbps speed. There is also Rs 1,599 data plan, which ships with unlimited local and STD calls, 600GB broadband data, up to 300Mbps speed and up to 1000GB bonus data for six months. With Rs 1,099, Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,999 Airtel broadband plans, customers will get Airtel Thanks Benefits.

ACT Fibernet increases the internet speed of four of its Broadband plans by 50Mbps

Also Read

ACT Fibernet increases the internet speed of four of its Broadband plans by 50Mbps

The Rs 1,999 V-Fiber data plan ships with unlimited local and STD calls and unlimited broadband data. You will get up to 100Mbps speed. Unfortunately, the company is not offering bonus data and roll-over facility with this premium plan. Furthermore, with “Airtel Thanks Benefits,” one will get three months of free Netflix subscription and one year of Amazon Prime membership. Moreover, customers will also get full access to ZEE5, and Airtel TV Premium.

Reliance JioGigaFiber or Jio Fiber plans

At 42nd annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance revealed a few details regarding the JioGigaFiber or Jio Fiber service. The base plan will start from Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000. It will start with a minimum data speed of 100Mbps that goes up to 1Gbps. The exact details are yet to be revealed. But, we do know that Reliance will offer an LED TV of either HD or 4K resolution for free, as part of Jio Fiber Welcome offer. However, for this, customers will have to purchase the Jio Fiber Forever annual plan. In addition, the company will also reportedly give a 4K Set Top box for free.

Reliance JioGigaFiber commercial launch on September 5, plans will start from Rs 700 per month

Also Read

Reliance JioGigaFiber commercial launch on September 5, plans will start from Rs 700 per month

Additionally, JioGigaFiber users will also be to make voice calls from home for free. The service will also come bundled with subscriptions to most leading premium OTT apps. Users will also be allowed to experience first-day-first-show movies on their television. At the event, the company also announced a partnership with Microsoft for cloud datacentres. As mentioned above, the Jio Fiber or Reliance JioGigaFiber service will go live starting from September, and Reliance is expected to reveal more details the same day.

BSNL broadband plans

The starting price of BSNL broadband plans is Rs 777 and it goes up to Rs 16,999 on a monthly basis. The Rs 777 base plan offers customers up to 50Mbps speed till 500GB. The speed then drops to 2Mbps after the data limit get exhausted. With Rs 1,277 BSNL Bharat Fiber plan, you will get 100Mbps speed with a data limit of 750GB. There is also a 40GB BSNL broadband plan, which is priced at Rs 2,499.

One can also go for the 50GB plan, but it will cost Rs 3999. The company is also offering 80GB plan at Rs 5,999, 120GB at Rs 9,999, and 170GB at Rs 16,999. The latter is the most expensive broadband plan from BSNL. With this plan, you will get up to 100Mbps broadband speed till 170GB on a daily basis. Moreover, the speed will drop up to 10Mbps speed after the exhaustion of the mentioned data limit. It is worth noting that the is currently available in all BSNL circles, excluding Andaman and Nicobar.

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users with Rs 1,500 refundable deposit

Also Read

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users with Rs 1,500 refundable deposit

ACT Fibernet

ACT reportedly has the highest market share in Hyderabad when it comes to the wired broadband market. It is one of the major broadband service providers in India and is also the country’s largest fibre-focused wired broadband ISP. In Delhi, the company offers two plans. There is a Silver Promo plan from ACT, which ships with 100Mbps internet speed and 500GB data. This will cost customers Rs 749. The second plan is a Platinum Promo, which includes 150Mbps speed and 1,000GB data. ACT is currently offering this plan for Rs 999.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 1:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android
News
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android
Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed ahead of Independence Day

Deals

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed ahead of Independence Day

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

News

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch set for August 21

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch set for August 21

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet
Jio partners with Microsoft for Azure cloud sloutions

News

Jio partners with Microsoft for Azure cloud sloutions
Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

News

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer to Jio Postpaid Plus: Top announcements

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer to Jio Postpaid Plus: Top announcements
Reliance JioFiber Welcome offer: details, price in India

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome offer: details, price in India

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Nation's Cup टूर्नामेंट का विजेता बना रूस

Realme 5 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुईं सभी मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 6.1 Plus का 6GB रैम वेरिएंट मिल रहा है 6,500 रुपये सस्ता, जानें क्या है डील

Samsung Galaxy A10s के लॉन्च का ऐलान, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Realme 3i की ऑनलाइन सेल आज, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know
News
Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android

News

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android
Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet
Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

News

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks