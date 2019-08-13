Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

Reliance’s JioGigaFiber is already official and it will go live commercially from September 5. Last year, the company officially announced its JioGigaFiber service at 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM). Since then, Reliance Jio has been testing its FTTH services with JioGigaFiber preview offers. The new broadband service from the company will give a tough competition to Airtel V-Fiber, BSNL and others. Here’s a quick comparison of broadband plans from Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and ACT Fibernet.

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber broadband plans

Bharti Airtel is currently offering its subscribers four options, including Rs 799, Rs 1,099, Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,999. The Rs 799 is the cheapest Airtel V-Fiber plan, which offers you unlimited local and STD call benefits, 100GB broadband data, and up to 200GB bonus data for six months. With this broadband plan, you will get up to 40Mbps speed.

Talking about the Rs 1,099 data plan, customers will get unlimited local and STD call benefits with this plan too. It also includes 300GB broadband data and up to 500GB bonus data for six months. On the purchase of this Airtel broad plan, one will get up to 100Mbps speed. There is also Rs 1,599 data plan, which ships with unlimited local and STD calls, 600GB broadband data, up to 300Mbps speed and up to 1000GB bonus data for six months. With Rs 1,099, Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,999 Airtel broadband plans, customers will get Airtel Thanks Benefits.

The Rs 1,999 V-Fiber data plan ships with unlimited local and STD calls and unlimited broadband data. You will get up to 100Mbps speed. Unfortunately, the company is not offering bonus data and roll-over facility with this premium plan. Furthermore, with “Airtel Thanks Benefits,” one will get three months of free Netflix subscription and one year of Amazon Prime membership. Moreover, customers will also get full access to ZEE5, and Airtel TV Premium.

Reliance JioGigaFiber or Jio Fiber plans

At 42nd annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance revealed a few details regarding the JioGigaFiber or Jio Fiber service. The base plan will start from Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000. It will start with a minimum data speed of 100Mbps that goes up to 1Gbps. The exact details are yet to be revealed. But, we do know that Reliance will offer an LED TV of either HD or 4K resolution for free, as part of Jio Fiber Welcome offer. However, for this, customers will have to purchase the Jio Fiber Forever annual plan. In addition, the company will also reportedly give a 4K Set Top box for free.

Additionally, JioGigaFiber users will also be to make voice calls from home for free. The service will also come bundled with subscriptions to most leading premium OTT apps. Users will also be allowed to experience first-day-first-show movies on their television. At the event, the company also announced a partnership with Microsoft for cloud datacentres. As mentioned above, the Jio Fiber or Reliance JioGigaFiber service will go live starting from September, and Reliance is expected to reveal more details the same day.

BSNL broadband plans

The starting price of BSNL broadband plans is Rs 777 and it goes up to Rs 16,999 on a monthly basis. The Rs 777 base plan offers customers up to 50Mbps speed till 500GB. The speed then drops to 2Mbps after the data limit get exhausted. With Rs 1,277 BSNL Bharat Fiber plan, you will get 100Mbps speed with a data limit of 750GB. There is also a 40GB BSNL broadband plan, which is priced at Rs 2,499.

One can also go for the 50GB plan, but it will cost Rs 3999. The company is also offering 80GB plan at Rs 5,999, 120GB at Rs 9,999, and 170GB at Rs 16,999. The latter is the most expensive broadband plan from BSNL. With this plan, you will get up to 100Mbps broadband speed till 170GB on a daily basis. Moreover, the speed will drop up to 10Mbps speed after the exhaustion of the mentioned data limit. It is worth noting that the is currently available in all BSNL circles, excluding Andaman and Nicobar.

ACT Fibernet

ACT reportedly has the highest market share in Hyderabad when it comes to the wired broadband market. It is one of the major broadband service providers in India and is also the country’s largest fibre-focused wired broadband ISP. In Delhi, the company offers two plans. There is a Silver Promo plan from ACT, which ships with 100Mbps internet speed and 500GB data. This will cost customers Rs 749. The second plan is a Platinum Promo, which includes 150Mbps speed and 1,000GB data. ACT is currently offering this plan for Rs 999.