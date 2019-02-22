comscore
News

Reliance JioGroupTalk app unveiled: All you need to know

Reliance Jio has a total subscriber base of 280 million.

  Published: February 22, 2019 8:54 AM IST
Reliance Jio disrupted the telecom industry two years back and has come a long way since. The company offered ultra-cheap tariffs, coupled with free and fast daily data, calls and messages with a few free apps. The telecom giant offered JioCinema and JioTV for its consumers, and it has now launched JioGroupTalk app. With the help of this app, Reliance Jio users can make group conference calls.

The app is already on the Google Play store and users can use that app by signing in with their Jio number. Furthermore, the JioGroupTalk app will remain under the trial period for a few days, TelecomTalk reports. The company is also giving Reliance Jio users an option to connect with non-Jio subscribers. The reports asserted that “while the subscriber is making a conference call, they will also get the option of managing the call where they will be able to add caller, individually mute someone, group mute or reconnect caller.”

Interestingly, there is also a ‘Lecture’ mode in the app. Using this mode, one will be able to mute other group conference call members while he/she is speaking and others listening to it. Currently, the app is restricted to only audio calls. The company is expected to soon add video call or group chat feature to the app.

Besides, it was recently reported that Reliance Jio has a total subscriber base of 280 million. BSNL, on the other hand, has a total subscriber base of 11.4 crores. The telecom company added 5.56 lakh customers to its network in December 2018. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel reportedly lost customers, instead of gaining more subscribers. Vodafone Idea reportedly lost 2.33 million subscribers and Airtel lost 1.5 million users respectively in the month of December 2018, as per a report released by Trai.

