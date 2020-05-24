comscore Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance JioMart grocery service is now Live; starts taking orders in 200 cities
News

Reliance JioMart grocery service is now Live; starts taking orders in 200 cities

News

The service was first tested through a dedicated WhatsApp number, using which people could place order for grocery.

  • Published: May 24, 2020 2:17 PM IST
mart-pic

Reliance JioMart is now accepting orders from over 200 cities in the country. The announcement comes a few months after the online grocery platform was being tested in select parts of Maharashtra. So if you’re in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Pune among others, JioMart is now accepting grocery orders in your city. Also Read - Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion; Here is everything we know

On Saturday, Reliance Retail’s Chief Executive Officer, Grocery Business, Damodar Mall said in a tweet the website has gone live and that consumers could place orders on it. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

The redesigned website is live and available through popular web browsers. Customers can start placing orders by going to the website Jiomart.com. Interestingly, the mobile app for the service is yet to debut. So for now, users can head over to the website. There they can put six-digit city pin code to check if the service is available in their area.

JioMart is currently accepting orders with prepaid payments. Consumers can make payments through net-banking, credit cards and debit cards. Reliance claims to be selling certain products at a minimum of 5 percent below the maximum retail price (MRP).

A few weeks back, Reliance had come out with a new dedicated JioMart WhatsApp number for customers to order more conveniently. JioMart started taking orders on WhatsApp for essential goods, with deliveries promised within 48 hours.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

People have to save the number (+91 88500 08000) on their phones to chat with the business account. The pick up notification for the order will be sent via a text to consumers asking them to get it from the store. The store owner will send location on Google Maps to help them identify the place of delivery.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 24, 2020 2:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities
News
Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities
PUBG Mobile: Don t attack the vending machines on Miramar

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Don t attack the vending machines on Miramar

BSNL launches special Eid prepaid plan with 30GB data

Telecom

BSNL launches special Eid prepaid plan with 30GB data

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked

Xiaomi brings Sony LIV native PatchWall support for MI TV in India

News

Xiaomi brings Sony LIV native PatchWall support for MI TV in India

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities

News

Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities
What is Jio Platforms?

Features

What is Jio Platforms?
Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

News

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan
Jio platforms now gets Rs 6,598 crore investment from General Atlantic

News

Jio platforms now gets Rs 6,598 crore investment from General Atlantic

हिंदी समाचार

ROG Phone 3 और ASUS Zenfone 7 स्मार्टफोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

नेटफ्लिक्स ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, लोगों के पैसे बचाने के लिए उठाया ये कदम

शाओमी भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Mi Precision Screwdriver, टीज किया प्रोडक्ट

BSNL ने ईद के मौके पर पेश किया खास प्लान, मिलेगा खर्च करने से ज्यादा

नॉडविन गेमिंग ने ESL India Premiership 2020 के 5वें सीजन का ऐलान किया

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
News
Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

News

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon
Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

News

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter
Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities

News

Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked