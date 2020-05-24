Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities

Reliance JioMart is now accepting orders from over 200 cities in the country. The announcement comes a few months after the online grocery platform was being tested in select parts of Maharashtra. So if you’re in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Pune among others, JioMart is now accepting grocery orders in your city. Also Read - Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion; Here is everything we know

On Saturday, Reliance Retail’s Chief Executive Officer, Grocery Business, Damodar Mall said in a tweet the website has gone live and that consumers could place orders on it. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

The redesigned website is live and available through popular web browsers. Customers can start placing orders by going to the website Jiomart.com. Interestingly, the mobile app for the service is yet to debut. So for now, users can head over to the website. There they can put six-digit city pin code to check if the service is available in their area.

JioMart is currently accepting orders with prepaid payments. Consumers can make payments through net-banking, credit cards and debit cards. Reliance claims to be selling certain products at a minimum of 5 percent below the maximum retail price (MRP).

A few weeks back, Reliance had come out with a new dedicated JioMart WhatsApp number for customers to order more conveniently. JioMart started taking orders on WhatsApp for essential goods, with deliveries promised within 48 hours.

People have to save the number (+91 88500 08000) on their phones to chat with the business account. The pick up notification for the order will be sent via a text to consumers asking them to get it from the store. The store owner will send location on Google Maps to help them identify the place of delivery.