Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service

Reliance Jio's e-commerce platform JioMart, operated by Reliance Retail, has now started taking orders on WhatsApp as well. As per report, JioMart has introduced a new WhatsApp Order Booking Service during the lockdown. The company has launched a new dedicated JioMart WhatsApp number for customers to order more conveniently.

JioMart is taking orders on WhatsApp for essential goods, and the delivery is promised within 48 hours. This new service reportedly under testing it in select areas in Maharashtra. The new JioMart WhatsApp Order Booking Service is live in selected localities of Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan for now, first reported by NDTV Gadgets360.

WhatsApp Order Booking Service for JioMart requires users are to save the dedicated number (+91 88500 08000) on their phones to be able to chat with the business account. It notes that the order will not be delivered to home, instead the consumer will have to head to the nearest kirana store to pick up their delivery.

The order pick up notification will be sent via a text to consumers asking them to head to the kirana store and collect the delivery. They can make payment at the the time of pickup. JioMart also sends a Google Maps link to locate the kirana store.

To recall, Reliance JioMart was introduced in January this year to take on Amazon and Flipkart in India. Reliance Retail calls this new venture as “Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan”. The service currently allows its users to choose from more than 50,000 grocery products along with free home delivery. It is also worth noting that JioMart does not come with any minimum order value, express-delivery, and “no-questions-asked” return policy.