After Zomato, Swiggy and Blinkit, Reliance JioMart is all set to enter quick delivery segment

It is to be seen how Reliance JioMart will deal with the issue of safety and at the same time built better value for the customers.

JioMart set to bring quick delivery service

Zomato announced its entry into the quick delivery segment last week. The move raised a lot of eyebrows but it seems companies are hurling towards massive competition in the segment. Reliance Jio Mart is also looking to enter the new quick grocery delivery segment with its new service, ‘JioMart Express’. Also Read - Zomato announces 10-minute delivery: Check how fresh food may get delivered in 10 minutes

Unlike Zomato, this new service will be in the arena of players such as Big Basket, Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy’s Instamart. According to a report by ET Tech, Reliance JioMart is going to start trials for the new service in Navi Mumbai. Under this new service, JioMart will provide a catalogue of around 2000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). What this means is that the JioMart stores will have the capacity to deliver these frequently ordered items under this service. Also Read - All Reliance Jio plans above Rs 200 now bundled with JioMart Maha cashback offer

While other players are aiming at an extremely aggressive time boundary of 10 minute-delivery, JioMart is aiming to deliver the goods in a couple of hours, according to the ET Tech report. Also Read - JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp in 2022

The report suggests that JioMart may introduce a separate application for this new JioMart Express service. The testing for the same is currently under process, according to the report.

A unique advantage that JioMart plans to make use of is the use of Kiranas. These local stores can also be utilized as dark stores for the brand’s quick delivery service. Another mutually beneficial relationship will be in the form of logistics. Reliance JioMart will reportedly work with Dunzo in a few areas where the delivery service has a strong user base such as metro cities.

Reliance has a stake of 26 percent in Dunzo and has even led a round of funding which amassed an investment of $240 million.

While there was no specific demand for quick delivery services such as these. Most e-grocery delivery companies and even food delivery companies like Zomato are gearing up for a war no one asked for. Many users on the interenet have openly criticized companies for putting the life of delivery personnel at risk.

It is to be seen how Reliance JioMart will deal with this issue and at the same time built a better value for the customers. JioMart is expected to make the official announcement soon.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2022 6:56 PM IST

