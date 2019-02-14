Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM IST today: All you need to know

JioPhone 2, the second version of Reliance Jio‘s successful 4G feature phone, will be available for purchase once again today. The smart feature phone will be available via flash sale at 12:00PM IST from Jio’s website. While the original candybar JioPhone was an instant success, the JioPhone 2 has not really set any benchmark in terms of sale. To recall, the JioPhone 2 was launched by Reliance Jio at its annual general meeting in July of last year. It was a device that Jio believed will drive more sales for the company.

Reliance Jio introduced the JioPhone 2 as an upgraded version of its predecessor with an horizontal viewing experience and support for full QWERTY keyboard. The company said that more users spent their time typing on their JioPhone and hence added a full QWERTY keyboard to the second generation model. In terms of design, the JioPhone 2 from Reliance Jio looks similar to Nokia’s entry-level Asha phones or Motorola’s phones with QWERTY keyboard design. According to Counterpoint Research, the feature phone market is growing at twice the rate when compared to that smartphones and Jio is the undisputed leader in this segment.

Reliance JioPhone 2 Specifications and Price

The JioPhone 2 from Reliance Jio comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and it supports 4G connectivity and as mentioned before, has a full QWERTY keyboard. The feature phone comes with 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage and also supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card slot. There is a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

Watch: JioPhone Kumbh App

Like the JioPhone before it, the JioPhone 2 also runs KaiOS, which is a smart operating system designed for feature phones. The operating system also turns the device into a smartphone and adds features like Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps and Google Assistant. The JioPhone 2 support 4G VoLTE and packs a 2,000mAh battery. The device is priced at Rs 2,999, and supports other connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Voice over Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth.