Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM: Price, features to know

Reliance JioPhone 2, the second iteration of Reliance Jio‘s 4G feature phone, will go on flash sale today. The smart feature phone will be available via flash sale at 12:00PM IST from Jio’s website. While the company has offered a cashback of Rs 300 via Paytm in the previous sale, there is no mention of any cashback offer during today’s sale. Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone 2 at its annual general meeting in July of last year as an offering aimed to bank on the success of JioPhone. Since the launch of original JioPhone in July 2017, the telecom player has emerged as the biggest brand in India’s feature phone market.

The JioPhone 2 is as an upgraded version of its predecessor with a bigger display and support for full QWERTY keyboard. Reliance Jio says the added full QWERTY keyboard will allow for faster typing experience while texting or chatting on social messaging applications. The JioPhone 2 also differs from the candybar design of JioPhone and looks similar to Nokia’s entry-level Asha phones or Motorola’s phones with QWERTY keyboard design. With JioPhone and JioPhone 2, Reliance Jio is sending a message that feature phones are here to stay. With sales of over 50 million units, Reliance Jio has become the undisputed leader in India’s feature phone market. Counterpoint Research notes that feature phone market is growing at twice the rate when compared to that smartphones and Jio now has over 30 percent market share in this segment.

Reliance JioPhone 2 Specifications and Price

The JioPhone 2 from Reliance Jio comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and its USP is the 4G connectivity and support for a full QWERTY keyboard. The feature phone offers 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage and also supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card slot. There is a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

The success of JioPhone can be owed to KaiOS, a smart operating system designed for feature phones that brings elements of smartphones as well. It supports Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps and Google Assistant. The JioPhone 2 support 4G VoLTE and packs a 2,000mAh battery. The JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and supports other connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Voice over Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth.