comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM: Price, features to know
News

Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM: Price, features to know

News

Reliance JioPhone 2 is a smart 4G feature phone with support for apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 9:36 AM IST
reliance-jiophone-2-lead

Reliance JioPhone 2, the second iteration of Reliance Jio‘s 4G feature phone, will go on flash sale today. The smart feature phone will be available via flash sale at 12:00PM IST from Jio’s website. While the company has offered a cashback of Rs 300 via Paytm in the previous sale, there is no mention of any cashback offer during today’s sale. Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone 2 at its annual general meeting in July of last year as an offering aimed to bank on the success of JioPhone. Since the launch of original JioPhone in July 2017, the telecom player has emerged as the biggest brand in India’s feature phone market.

The JioPhone 2 is as an upgraded version of its predecessor with a bigger display and support for full QWERTY keyboard. Reliance Jio says the added full QWERTY keyboard will allow for faster typing experience while texting or chatting on social messaging applications. The JioPhone 2 also differs from the candybar design of JioPhone and looks similar to Nokia’s entry-level Asha phones or Motorola’s phones with QWERTY keyboard design. With JioPhone and JioPhone 2, Reliance Jio is sending a message that feature phones are here to stay. With sales of over 50 million units, Reliance Jio has become the undisputed leader in India’s feature phone market. Counterpoint Research notes that feature phone market is growing at twice the rate when compared to that smartphones and Jio now has over 30 percent market share in this segment.

Kumbh JioPhone announced by Reliance Jio

Also Read

Kumbh JioPhone announced by Reliance Jio

Reliance JioPhone 2 Specifications and Price

The JioPhone 2 from Reliance Jio comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and its USP is the 4G connectivity and support for a full QWERTY keyboard. The feature phone offers 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage and also supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card slot. There is a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

Watch: Reliance JioPhone First Look

The success of JioPhone can be owed to KaiOS, a smart operating system designed for feature phones that brings elements of smartphones as well. It supports Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps and Google Assistant. The JioPhone 2 support 4G VoLTE and packs a 2,000mAh battery. The JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and supports other connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Voice over Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth.

You Might be Interested

Reliance JioPhone 2

Reliance JioPhone 2
KaiOS
2MP
  • Published Date: January 10, 2019 9:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 pie update starts rolling out
thumb-img
News
Watch a self-driving Tesla hit a robot at CES 2019
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China
thumb-img
News
Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could lose title as world's richest person after divorce

Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing

Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Sport renders leaked ahead of official launch next month

Facebook to focus more on local expertise to curb fake news

Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM: Price, features to know

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM: Price, features to know

News

Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM: Price, features to know
All major mobile operators in failed to meet service quality norms in Jun-Sep 2018

News

All major mobile operators in failed to meet service quality norms in Jun-Sep 2018
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale today at 12PM
Telcos services revenue dip by 20 percent to Rs 25,727 crore in Jul-Sep 2018

News

Telcos services revenue dip by 20 percent to Rs 25,727 crore in Jul-Sep 2018
Reliance Jio may be blocking proxy and VPN websites and violating net neutrality: Report

News

Reliance Jio may be blocking proxy and VPN websites and violating net neutrality: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Mi Box 4 SE किया लॉन्च, जानें कैसे करेगा काम

शाओमी ने पेश किया नए Redmi ब्रांड का Logo, आज करेगी चीन में नए स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च

Nokia 8.1 Plus का रेंडर हुआ ऑनलाइन, पंच होल फ्रंट फेसिंग कैमरा से होगा लैस

Vivo ने Y95 की कीमत में की कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

JioPhone 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could lose title as world's richest person after divorce
News
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could lose title as world's richest person after divorce
Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing

News

Instagram emerges as primary choice for brand marketing
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Sport renders leaked ahead of official launch next month

News

Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Sport renders leaked ahead of official launch next month
Facebook to focus more on local expertise to curb fake news

News

Facebook to focus more on local expertise to curb fake news
Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM: Price, features to know

News

Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM: Price, features to know