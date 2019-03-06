Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow: Everything you need to know

Reliance JioPhone 2, the second-generation smart feature phone from Reliance Jio, will be available for purchase tomorrow via flash sale. The feature phone has been made available via flash sale multiple times since its launch and it will be available at 12:30PM IST tomorrow from Jio’s website. The JioPhone 2 differs from the candybar design of the original JioPhone and offers a full QWERTY keyboard design. It was launched in July last year and while the JioPhone set the market on fire, the response for JioPhone 2 seems to have been subdued and the company continues to sell the original model.

The JioPhone 2 is an upgrade over its predecessor and it aims to offer a horizontal viewing experience and support for full QWERTY keyboard. Reliance Jio said the reason for adding QWERTY keyboard is that more users spent typing on the first generation JioPhone and a standard number pad was not enough for powerful typing experience. While it sees minor changes in terms of design and features, the hardware remains the same under the hood.

Reliance JioPhone 2: Specifications and Price

The Reliance JioPhone 2 comes equipped with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and it supports 4G connectivity, making it a really smart feature phone. As mentioned before, it also has a full QWERTY keyboard for a more ergonomic typing experience. In terms of hardware, the feature phone features a 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage and also supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card slot. There is a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

The JioPhone 2 also runs KaiOS, a smart operating system designed for feature phones. The operating system also adds smartphone such as features to the device. The Reliance JioPhone 2 supports Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps and Google Assistant. The JioPhone 2 also supports 4G VoLTE and packs a 2,000mAh battery. The JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and supports other connectivity options like WiFi, Voice over WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth.