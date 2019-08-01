Reliance Jio seems to be planning to launch a new version of its affordable feature phone in the coming weeks. A report indicated that Jio is working on launching its JioPhone 3, the rumored successor to its current JioPhone 2. We are not sure about the exact launch date for the device or any availability details. But, Reliance will likely announce the launch at the 42nd AGM on August 12, 2019. This comes right after a Counterpoint study revealed that JioPhone currently holds a 28 percent market share in the feature phone segment. The 28 percent market share is a sharp dip from the 47 percent market share that the company held last year.

Reliance JioPhone 3 details, specifications

The dip indicates that the demand of JioPhone has decreased significantly in the last one year in the market. A report by MySmartPrice revealed that Reliance Jio has likely teamed up with MediaTek for its future device. According to the report, it likely means that the JioPhone 3 may be powered by a MediaTek SoC. A past report also indicated that Reliance Jio and MediaTek were soon planning to launch a 4G feature phone. It is likely that the companies are talking about the rumored Reliance JioPhone 3. MediaTek or Jio have not revealed any specifications about the upcoming feature phone. However, it is likely that the Taiwanese SoC maker may launch a new SoC aimed at the feature phone.

TL Lee, the General Manager for Wireless Communication Business Unit at MediaTek issues a statement. According to a report by The Economic Times, Lee added, “The project [4G feature phone] is going on. We expect devices to be available soon.” He went on to state, “We are working with the telco, but OEMs for India…we are working with KaiOS as well.” Lee also added that the initial plan was to work with Reliance Retail for low-cost Android Go-powered smartphones. Similar to past devices, these smartphones were likely to be under the LYF brand.

However, the companies soon called the plan about LYF-branded Android Go-powered cheap smartphone. Instead of working on a new smartphone, the companies started discussing plans to launch 4G feature phones. This announcement comes just days after MediaTek launched its latest SoC in the market, the MediaTek Helio G90 and G90T. Both these chipsets will power gaming devices. In fact, Xiaomi is already working on a device with Helio G90T SoC.

