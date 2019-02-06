Reliance JioPhone 3 could feature a 5-inch touchscreen display, run Android OS

India is the second largest mobile market in the world, and that is the reason why you can see a lot of smartphone makers trying to get their share of pie. However, the country’s own telco, Reliance Jio, took a different approach by targeting the feature phone market with the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. Jio already has a lion’s share in terms of market share in India, and if a new report is to be believed, the telco could launch a new smartphone later this year at the AGM in July 2019.

Talking to a news website, BeetelBite, a Jio executive mentioned that the company intends to launch an Android-based smartphone in June 2019 at the annual AGM. The report mentions that the smartphone will come with a 5-inch touchscreen display, and will run on Android Oreo (Go Edition). The smartphone will also be pricier than the JioPhone 2, and is expected to be priced around $63 (approximately Rs 4,500).

Watch: JioPhone First Look

If the report turns out to be true, it will be a major departure compared to JioPhone and JioPhone 2 which comes with an alphanumeric and QWERTY keyboard, respectively. There is no word on the chipset, but the smartphone could feature 2GB RAM and 64GB storage, along with support for microSD card. In the photography department, a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera is likely to be in tow.

If and when JioPhone 3 launches, it will likely be competing with other Android Go based handsets such as Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (Go Edition), and the rumoured Redmi Go smartphone from Xiaomi that is expected to launch soon.