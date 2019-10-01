Reliance JioPhone available at Rs 699 during Diwali 2019 Offer

Reliance JioPhone is available at discounted price of Rs 699 only as part of festive sale. Called JioPhone Diwali 2019 Offer, the 4G feature phone from Reliance Jio will be available at discounted price without exchange of old phone. The Mukesh Ambani-led company has announced that this is a limited period offer that runs from Dussehra to Diwali. The company says this limited period price is another step towards “Total Digital Inclusion” of all Indians.

Reliance JioPhone Diwali 2019 Offer: All you need to know

To recall, Reliance JioPhone was launched at Rs 1,500 in India. During the Diwali 2019 Offer, the 4G feature phone is available for Rs 699. The device is getting a discount of Rs 801 as part of the festive season offer. The best part of the deal being that customers don’t have to exchange their old phone to get the discounted price. The 4G feature phone was launched with the ambition to convert over 50 crore people still using 2G feature phones into 4G smartphone users.

When customers buy the JioPhone by paying Rs 699, they will also get data benefits valued at Rs 700. For the first seven recharges that a customer does, Reliance Jio will add additional data worth Rs 99 to their usage. The additional data can be used across entertainment, payments and e-commerce applications. The discount of Rs 800 on the device and data offer worth Rs 700 equates to a total benefit of Rs 1500 on the 4G feature phone.

The offer comes amidst ongoing discount on smartphones and at a time when 2G feature phones are still selling well in the market. Reliance Jio claims there are seven crore JioPhone users in the country. The JioPhone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and comes with a 4-way navigation key, alphanumeric keyboard. It has a headphone jack, rear camera, FM Radio support and even a torchlight. Its USP being the KaiOS operating system which allows to install apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube.