comscore Reliance JioPhone at Rs 699: Check bundled offers, and how to gift it
Reliance JioPhone available for Rs 699: Here's how to gift this 4G VoLTE feature phone

Reliance Jio is offering its JioPhone for as low as Rs 699. With this 4G VoLTE feature phone, you also get special bundle plans. Read on to know more.

  • Published: October 20, 2019 4:44 PM IST
As Diwali is just around the corner, Reliance Jio is offering its JioPhone for as low as Rs 699. To recall, Reliance JioPhone was launched at Rs 1,500 in India. This means that the device is getting a discount of Rs 801. Called JioPhone Diwali 2019 Offer, the 4G VoLTE feature phone from Reliance Jio can be purchased without exchanging your old phone. Read on to know more about this mobile phone and how to gift it.

Reliance Jio also offering special bundle plans

Along with the Reliance JioPhone, you can also get any special bundle plans that the company is offering. The Rs 808 is the basic bundled offer, which offers a month of recharge along with the JioPhone. With the Rs 1006 package, you get both the phone and three months of recharge. The Rs 1501 plan comes with the same feature and eight months of recharge. Lastly, on the purchase of the Rs 1,996, you will get 13 months of recharge along with the Reliance JioPhone.

How to gift a Reliance JioPhone

First of all, customers just need to head over to Reliance Jio’s website, where you will see a JioPhone Diwali Gift banner. After tapping on that banner, you will be asked to enter your mobile number. Then you will be required to enter the mobile number of the person you are gifting the phone. You can then select your gift bundle and pay online to send a gift voucher. Notably, the recipient can also redeem the voucher at any Jio store in India.

Reliance JioPhone features

The company’s 4G VoLTE feature phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and comes with a 4-way navigation key, alphanumeric keyboard. It has a headphone jack, rear camera, FM Radio support, and even a torchlight. Its USP is KaiOS operating system. This OS allows users to install applications like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

OS KaiOS
Display TFT -2.4 QVGA
Internal Memory 512MB RAM and 4GB storage
Rear Camera 2MP
Front Camera VGA
Battery 2,000mAh

  • Published Date: October 20, 2019 4:44 PM IST

