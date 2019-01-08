comscore
Reliance JioPhone gets WiFi hotspot functionality; here is how to use

Reliance JioPhone was launched as a smart 4G feature phone in 2017 and has emerged as the best-selling device in the country.

  • Published: January 8, 2019 10:35 AM IST
Reliance JioPhone, the 4G feature phone from Reliance Jio, is getting a new feature that will make it even more compelling to new consumers. The feature phone was first introduced at the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries in July of 2017. Since its launch, the feature phone is estimated to have sold over 50 million units and has even made Reliance Jio the largest brand in India’s feature phone market. While it launched with a host of features and gained support for apps including WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Maps last year, one missing feature is now being added to the device.

Reliance JioPhone users can finally create a hotspot on their smart feature phone and share their 4G data with other devices or users. The feature is being enabled on Reliance JioPhone via an update that activates the hotspot functionality on the device. It is being rolled out gradually and should become available to all JioPhone users over the next few days. In order to see whether your JioPhone has got the hotspot feature then check the Internet Sharing option in the Settings app and if it does not include the WiFi hotspot option then you need to check whether the handset has a pending software update.

How to use JioPhone WiFi hotspot feature

Step 1: Open the settings panel on your Reliance JioPhone and head to the Internet Sharing option under the Networks and Connectivity menu.

Step 2: Under this setting, you will see the WiFi hotspot option, which is turned OFF by default.

Step 3: Now tap on the WiFi hotspot section and then select ON.

Step 4: In this page, you will have an option to rename the hotspot and change the password and then start sharing your mobile network with others.

Once successfully enabled, Reliance JioPhone users will see an icon in the notification bar to confirm that WiFi hotspot has been enabled. The feature is really useful since it will allow you to share your data connection with other devices including smartphones, tablets and computers. Since Jio offers unlimited data and fastest speed among its peers, it would be ideal for internet on the go.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2019 10:35 AM IST

