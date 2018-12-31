JioPhone, unlimited voice and data for 6 months: All you need to know

If you’re planning to buy a gift for your family member(s) or friend(s) this New Year, but don’t know what to get, Reliance Jio might just have the solution. Just in time for 2019, the Mukesh Ambani led-telco has come with its ‘JioPhone Gift Card’. Sounds exciting? Here’s everything you need to know.

JioPhone Gift Card: Price, contents, and more

Priced at an affordable Rs 1,095, ‘JioPhone Gift Card’ has everything your family members/friends could need to stay in touch with you (or anyone else). As its name suggests, ‘JioPhone Gift Card’ includes a first-generation JioPhone. Available in combination with Jio’s ‘Monsoon Hungama Offer’, which was announced earlier this year, the ‘smart featurephone’ can be had at a price of just Rs 501. However, if you return the device after three years, you get that money back, making JioPhone effectively free.

That’s not all. ‘JioPhone Gift Card’ also includes total recharge value of Rs 594, made up of six monthly recharges of Rs 99 each. These come with unlimited voice and data benefits.

This essentially means that by paying Rs 1,095 for the gift card, you get a brand-new JioPhone, as well as unlimited calling and data benefits for a period of six months. However, this is only applicable under the aforementioned ‘Monsoon Hungama Offer’.

JioPhone: Features and specifications

Reliance’s first-generation JioPhone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The ‘smart featurephone’ runs a customized version of KaiOS, and supports modern digital services like WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube. There’s even built-in Google Assistant integration. JioPhone is powered by a dual-core CPU, paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. There’s support for microSD cards of up to 128GB as well.

Watch: JioPhone First Look

For imaging, JioPhone has a 2-megapixel primary lens and a 0.3-megapixel front-facing lens. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, with a 2,000mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.