At the 42nd AGM today, Reliance Industries made a number of announcements related to Reliance Jio. One of the interesting announcements come in the form of JioPostpaid Plus. Until now, Reliance Jio only offered one postpaid plan for Rs 199. Now, the company is introducing new benefits to offer platinum grade service to the users.

Reliance JioPostpaid Plus benefits

Jio did not mention the plan prices, but MD Mukesh Ambani did highlight some of the key features. JioPostpaid Plus will offer priority SIM setup service. Users will get voice and data services along with family plans and data sharing. This means, primary members can add their family members to the plan, and also share the mobile data with them. Currently, both Airtel and Vodafone offer family plans with voice and data benefits.

Reliance Jio is also promising international roaming at affordable rates. Lastly, users will also be able to get phone upgrades at interesting rates. Details of the Reliance JioPostpaid Plus plans will be revealed on September 5, which is also when Jio completes 3 years since the commercial launch.

Other Reliance Jio announcements

The telecom operator is also set to commercially launch JioFiber service from September 5. The plans will start at Rs 700 and will go all the way up to Rs 10,000. With JioFiber, Reliance Jio is looking to cater to home users, enterprise, along with small and medium businesses. Users will get broadband speeds up to 1Gbps, home landline, voice-enabled virtual assistant, and more.

The JioFiber internet service will also offer interactive gaming, home security, smart home solutions and multi-party video conferencing services. It will also support virtual reality content and mixed reality, enabling newer experiences at affordable costs. The plans and pricing for the same will be revealed on September 5.

Jio also announced JioFiber welcome offer where users will get fee HD / 4K TV and a 4K set-top-box on Jio Forever annual plan.