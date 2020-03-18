comscore Reliance Jio's e-SIM service now available for Motorola RAZR
  Reliance Jio's e-SIM service now available for Motorola RAZR foldable phone
Reliance Jio's e-SIM service now available for Motorola RAZR foldable phone

The Motorola RAZR was just recently launched, and its price in India starts from Rs 1,24,999. The e-SIM service will let Motorola RAZR users make calls, use data and apps on the Jio network without a physical SIM card.

  • Updated: March 18, 2020 9:23 PM IST
Motorola RAZR First Impressions (11)

Reliance Jio has enabled its eSIM service for the new Motorola RAZR smartphone. The e-SIM service will let Motorola RAZR users make calls, use data and apps on the Jio network without a physical SIM card. The company says that all the Reliance Jio prepaid and postpaid use can use the service at no additional cost. The Motorola RAZR was just recently launched, and its price in India starts from Rs 1,24,999.

Those buying Motorola’s foldable phone will be able to avail Reliance Jio’s double data and double validity offer, which is worth Rs 4,999. The pre-booking of the phone started on March 16. The telecom operator says that Motorola RAZR users on the Jio network will also get an additional 1-year of unlimited services absolutely free-of-cost.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

The foldable device will go on sale starting April 2 via Reliance Digital with a price tag of Rs 124,999. Besides, at the launch event, Motorola said buyers can avail Rs 10,000 cashback with Citi Bank debit and credit cards. Taking a look at the specifications, we get two displays on the smartphone. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel.

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date, features and more

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date, features and more

On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with two cameras, one on the front and the second on the inside. The primary 16-megapixel sensor is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset.

It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected soon. The company further reveals that it is working on custom solutions to add support for the second screen. RAZR runs on a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. The company claims that customers can get a full day’s battery life with this foldable device. The smartphone offers support for 15W fast-charging tech.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: March 18, 2020 9:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 18, 2020 9:23 PM IST

Reliance Jio's e-SIM service now available for Motorola RAZR foldable phone
Reliance Jio's e-SIM service now available for Motorola RAZR foldable phone
