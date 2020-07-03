comscore JioMeet takes on Zoom with HD conferencing service | BGR India
Reliance Jio's JioMeet takes on Zoom with HD conferencing and 100 participants limit

Reliance Jio is launching JioMeet as a HD video conferencing platform to challenge Zoom.

  • Published: July 3, 2020 8:30 AM IST
JioMeet Logo

Reliance Jio is challenging Zoom, the most popular video conferencing service, with its own offering. Called JioMeet, the service was announced by Reliance Jio yesterday, and is already available on Google Play Store and App Store. The service has been available to a small set of users in the form of beta for over a month now. However, it is now being rolled out for a wider audience. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber faces network outage in parts of India

JioMeet takes on Zoom

Amid the anti-China boycott, Reliance Jio is making its video conferencing service available to Android and iPhone users. The company notes that JioMeet offers support for HD video conferencing. Like Zoom, it also supports up to 100 participants at once. The service does need a Meeting ID or invite link for others to join the call. On Play Store, the app seems to have been downloaded over 100 thousand times already. The service is not restricted to desktop platforms alone. Also Read - Reliance Jio finds 9th and 10th investment from TGP and L Catterton; Jio Platforms investment up to Rs 104,326.95 crore

For those who join from the desktop version, the service works like Zoom. You can click on the JioMeet Invite link and join from your browser. There is no need to download the application. Other features of the application include the option to schedule meetings and sharing screens with each other. The interface itself seems to be a direct copy of Zoom, including the blue accent. For now, the service is free of cost and there does not seem to be a paid tier. Also Read - Reliance Jio announces 1-year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP

How to download and get started with JioMeet app

1: Go to Google Play Store or App Store on your iPhone and search for JioMeet application.

2: The application distributed by Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited should show on your search list.

3: Download the app and wait for it to get installed

4: Once downloaded, the sign up process is simple. You need to enter your mobile number, first name and last name.

5: Jio will send an OTP for verification and you can start using the video conferencing service.

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Also Read

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Reliance Jio makes play for the digital natives in India

Reliance Jio is making JioMeet available to a wider audience at a time when video conferencing platforms have seen a spike in usage. While Zoom has emerged the default leader, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet have also seen growth. JioMeet is entering this space to challenge the leading players. The announcement can be seen as part of Jio Platforms’ effort to expand its digital offerings and reach more consumers in the country. Jio Platforms has raised a total of $15.2 billion from Facebook and other PE investors.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 3, 2020 8:30 AM IST

